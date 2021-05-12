Akshaya Tritiya 2021: The occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly auspicious for the people of the Hindu and Jain community. Akshaya Tritiya is popularly known as Akha Teej and Akti as well. The word ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never ending’, while ‘Tritiya’ means the ‘third day' (or phase of the Moon). The ‘never-ending’ is used in terms of wealth, health, hope, and success. It is believed that buying Gold on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is highly auspicious. If you are looking for more information about Akshaya Tritiya 2021 – its date, puja muhurat, shubh tithi, rituals, Akha Teej significance, and more, then you arrived at the right place.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Date

The festive occasion of Akshaya Tritiya falls on the Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the holy month of Vaishakha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, Akha Teej falls during the period between April or May. This year, the festive event of Akshaya Tritiya will take place on May 14.

Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timings) of Akshaya Tritiya 2021

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Gold Purchase Date: Friday, May 14, 2021

Akshaya Tritiya 2021 Gold Purchase Timings: 06:04 AM to 06:04 AM, May 15

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 06:04 AM to 10:57 AM

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 05:28 PM to 07:06 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 12:35 PM to 02:13 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 09:50 PM to 11:12 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 12:35 AM to 04:42 AM, May 15

Akshaya Tritiya Rituals

Devotees, who observe Akshaya Tritiya religiously, observe several traditions and rituals on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Waking up early morning and taking a holy bath before/during sunrise is considered auspicious. People wear new clothes and decorate their homes with flowers. A lot of people buy Gold on the day as it is believed that it brings a lot of luck and prosperity along with it.

Devotees pray to Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, and Goddess Vaibhav Laxmi in high regard, throughout the day. The businessmen community also prays to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha and seeks their divine blessings. People donate clothes, food, fruits, rice, money, vegetables, etc. to the poor and needy people.

Special havans and poojas are organised where prayers, bhajans, and sacred mantras are chanted in the devotion of the deities. Sprinkling Tulsi water in the place of worship and on devotees is considered blissful too.

Akshaya Tritiya Significance

The occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is so auspicious that people do not need to have any special muhurat time, as the entire 24 hours are free of all malefic effects. Akshaya Tritiya, or fondly known as Akha Teej, is said to bring loads of success, wealth, and luck with it.

People enjoy the occasion amidst grandeur festivities, where prayers are held, especially by women and couples, who pray for their partners and seek a child as blessings from God. Also, a lot of people buy Gold considering it as a sign of unending prosperity and luck.

The occasion of Akshaya Tritiya holds a lot of cultural and spiritual significance for both the Hindu and Jain communities. We wish you all a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2021!

