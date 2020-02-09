Alaya F Makes a Dull Monochrome Outfit Look Hot and Happening (View Pics)

Alaya F (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alaya F might just be the face of the new decade and why shouldn't she? We clearly adored her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman and think her debut was quite promising. The girl finally bagged her debut project after facing rejections several times but the destiny was always in her favour. She eventually accomplished her big dream or should we say, she's just starting to live it? A fashionista in the making, Alaya probably has a rather stunning wardrobe and her personal choices are usually on fleek. Jawaani Jaaneman Girl Alaya F Gives you the Perfect Outfit to Wear on Valentine's Day (View Pics).

Alaya F in Nirmooha

Alaya's stunning white separates from the house of Nirmooha exude elegance and charm all at once. We loved her monochrome look for the day and think it's apt for all the semi-formal occasions. A slightly bawsy attempt that will get you just the right kind of attention. Pair it with a nice pair of stilettos or settle for strappy heels like in Alaya's case.

Speaking about her look for the day, she kept it pretty simple as her outfit. With a pair of gold hoops, rosy cheeks, pink lips and beach waves, she was able to set a rather simple tone but it sure looked flattering. Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Is Aces, Alaya F Is Fabulous and Tabu a Riot in Nitin Kakkar’s Charming Film.

We are certainly digging Alaya F's approach towards fashion and how she believes in slaying one outfit at a time. The girl is just a couple of years away from ruling the Bollywood and trust us when we say, she's the next superstar in the making.