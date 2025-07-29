Just days after the smashing success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is once again in the limelight but this time, it’s for his social media presence. Fans think they’ve found Ahaan Panday’s private Instagram account, and now everyone online is playing detective. Khushi Kapoor Trolled for Saying She Wanted To Debut With ‘Saiyaara’ Star Ahaan Panday in Old Interview; Netizens React, Say ‘Thank God This Didn’t Work Out.’

Ahaan Panday’s Rumoured Private Instagram Account:

Ahaan Panday’s Alleged Finsta Sparks Buzz

The account in question, with the handle @panday.ahaan, features a quirky display picture of a dog playing the guitar. While Ahaan has not officially confirmed that this profile belongs to him, fans are pretty sure it’s legit, thanks to the follower list.

Ahaan Panday’s Finsta Followed by B-Town Circle

What's convincing everyone? The account is followed by several close friends and known faces in the industry, including Ananya Panday, Aneet Padda, Tara Sutaria, Khushi Kapoor, Alaya F, Aisha Ahmed and Prit Kamani. That kind of inner-circle activity has people speculating that this is Ahaan's personal, more private space often called a "finsta" (fake Instagram).

Ahaan Panday’s Finsta Followed by Ananya Panday, Aneet Padda and More:

Finsta Account Has 508 Followers

As of now, the alleged account has 508 followers, 206 posts, and follows 1,603 other profiles is classic signs of a finsta that's likely meant just for close friends, family and a few trusted people from the industry. For comparison, Ahaan's public Instagram account already boasts 1.9 million followers and is filled with promotional content, magazine covers, and fan interactions. The difference in tone and content between the two accounts is why fans are intrigued by this private one. Well, this isn't the first time a celebrity's "secret" account has come under the spotlight. Stars like Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have admitted to having private accounts. Even Ranbir Kapoor is rumoured to surf Instagram through a hidden profile, revealed by wife Alia Bhatt.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Saiyaara’:

‘Saiyaara’ Crushing at the Box Office

While Ahaan’s private life grabs headlines, his professional debut is rewriting box office history. His film Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is proving to be a massive hit. In just nine days, the romantic drama has grossed over INR 300 crore worldwide, according to trade estimates by Sacnilk. On its 10th day (Sunday) alone, Saiyaara earned a whopping INR 30 crore (India net). Thanks to positive word of mouth and no major competition, the film’s momentum remains strong. At this rate, Saiyaara is poised to surpass the lifetime earnings of Kabir Singh (INR 377 crore), making it the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema (non-inflation-adjusted). With both a soaring film career and social media mystery keeping fans hooked, Ahaan Panday is fast becoming one of Bollywood’s most talked-about new stars.

