Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, is ready to step out of his family’s political shadow and into the cinematic spotlight with his debut film Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie is set for release on September 19, 2025, promises high-octane action, emotions and a typical Bollywood punch. ‘Nishaanchi’ Trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray Portrays Twins in a Twisted Love Triangle With Vedika Pinto in Anurag Kashyap’s Masala Entertainer (Watch Video)

Who Is Aaishvary Thackeray?

In a country where surnames often open doors, Aaishvary Thackeray has chosen to walk through a different one. The grandson of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and son of Smita Thackeray, Aaishvary is ready to leave behind political corridors for the glitz and grit of Bollywood. His father, Jaidev Thackeray has distanced himself from politics, further allowing Aaishvary to carve his independent identity.

From Behind the Camera to Centre Stage

Aaishvary’s journey into cinema didn’t begin with red carpets but behind the scenes. In 2015, he worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, gaining first-hand experience of the filmmaking process. Over the past five years, he has undergone rigorous training polishing his acting skills, perfecting his physique and preparing for his big moment.

The Big Debut in ‘Nishaanchi’

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi is set in the dusty lanes of small-town Uttar Pradesh in the early 2000s. The film is a full-blown Bollywood masala entertainer, blending action, comedy, romance, betrayal and strong family emotions. Aaishvary takes on a challenging double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo mirror images in appearance but poles apart in values. Their collision forms the heart of the story, which releases on September 19, 2025. ‘Nishaanchi’: Anurag Kashyap Explains How the Title Was Coined and Why the Original Name Was Dropped.

A Star Who Chooses Silence Over Spotlight

Unlike most star kids, Aaishvary maintains a strikingly low profile online. With 12.4K Instagram followers and only a handful of posts, he keeps his digital presence minimal, posting glimpses of his journey, a nostalgic photograph with his grandfather Balasaheb and the official trailer, posters of his debut film. Yet, his silence has only added to the curiosity. Videos of his intense workouts and remarkable dance skills have surfaced online, hinting at a star in the making.

Aaishvary Thackeray’s Relationship Buzz

Before his big Bollywood debut, Aaishvary Thackeray’s personal life had already sparked curiosity. In 2021, he made headlines when he was spotted partying with actress Alaya F, leading to widespread speculation about their relationship. The rumours spread quickly, with fans eager to know if the two were romantically linked. However, Alaya F clarified in an interview that there was no romance between them and described Aaishvary as a “very good friend”. He also shares a strong camaraderie with Ahaan Panday, often seen hanging out with him at private gatherings and industry events. Anurag Kashyap’s Best On-Screen Pairings: From Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in ‘Nishaanchi’ to Taapsee Pannu-Vicky Kaushal in ‘Manmarziyaan'.

What Lies Ahead?

With a powerful surname, a promising debut and a story of passion over privilege, Aaishvary Thackeray stands at a crossroads where political legacy meets Bollywood dreams. Whether Nishaanchi makes him the next big star or just a name to watch, one thing is certain he’s ready to make his mark on his own terms.

