Fashion is all about comfort and that's one of the most important mantras one should keep in mind while dressing up. Currently, the situation in India is not that great considering the coronavirus scare, but that does not mean one can't celebrate festivals. The month of May marks Eid and while there are numerous options available for females online to seek style ideas, there are way too few guides for men. And so we at LatestLY thought of highlighting some of the ways even guys can look fab this Eid... but in Bollywood way. Eid al-Fitr 2021 Fashion: 7 Traditional Outfits From Sara Ali Khan's Wardrobe that Are Perfect For Ramzan Celebration (View Pics).

If you are the one who is inspired by Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan's style sense, then you are at the right place. As we will tell you how to ace the art of looking like your favourite star this festive season. Well, after 30 days of fasting, you definitely deserve a day to look the best. Here, check out some Bollywood celebrities-inspired traditional looks below. Eid al-Fitr 2021 Traditional Outfit Ideas: From Sara Ali Khan to Tara Sutaria; Take Eid Fashion Inspiration From These Bollywood Divas.

The Sophisticated White Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

When Modern Meets Desi Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

The Printed Sherwani To Get Noticed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Prove Yourself as a Fashionista By Going by KJO way!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The Grey and White Combo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In Case, You Want Something With A Tint of Gold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Did Anyone Say Nehru Jacket?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

So, which celebrity look from the above you will ape this festive season? Also, we all know that festivals unite and in these trying times, it is definitely a ray of hope. Look stylish and enjoy the occasion by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. Happy Eid from LatestLY to one and all. Stay tuned!

