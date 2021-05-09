Ramzan Eid is just around the corner and we bet ladies are busy picking their best outfits. While the shopping scenario is restricted this week with coronavirus cases on the rise in the country, you can always shop online. With shararas still being in vogue, we can't help but marvel at a few of Sara Ali Khan's choices from the recent past that exuded all the festive vibes. From classic Manish Malhotra design to keeping it subtle in a Sukriti & Aakriti outfit, the star kid is always on a roll when it comes to traditional fashion. Eid-Themed Songs: From Bajrangi Bhaijaan's 'Aaj Ki Party' to Tees Maar Khan's 'Wallah Re Wallah,' 10 Bollywood Tracks to Make Eid al-Fitr 2021 Memorable (Watch Videos).

Eid fashion is all about wearing blingy outfits and pairing them up with equally stunning jewellery. Though no girl needs a helping hand when it comes to shopping, we can at least help you decide the style that you want to wear this year. It could be a sharara or a simple traditional dress and yet look fabulous if styled right. So as we gear up to celebrate Eid this year, let's have a look at Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe that's filled with some amazing designs. Eid al-Fitr 2021 Ethic Fashion Ideas: From Hina Khan to Gauahar Khan, Take a Cue From These Stylish TV Stars.

In Nachiket Barve

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Raw Mango

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Sukriti & Aakriti

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Sukriti & Aakriti

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara has always had a penchant for traditional wear and she never hesitates to flaunt her love for the same. We have seen her pick some amazing pieces during her movie promotions and her festive appearances are also radiant. She definitely has a brilliant choice and it's no harm in imitating her style. So start shopping while also admiring her choices.

