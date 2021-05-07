The festival of Eid is almost around the corner. Muslims across the world are waiting to celebrate the joyous occasion with their family on May 13, 2021. However, on sighting the moon the exact date of the celebration will be decided. Eid al-Fitr 2021 celebration will be much like last year due to the sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases in the country. People are preparing themselves to celebrate Eid at home following the lockdown restrictions, as the holy month of Ramadan is about to end in a few days. But the pandemic cannot come in the way of Eid al-Fitr 2021, as the virtual celebration is on. Besides, with the Eidi money, one can buy new dresses to celebrate the festival, or keep it as savings, and style old clothes into effortless outfits. For Eid al-Fitr 2021 traditional outfit ideas, you can take fashion inspiration from Bollywood divas inluding Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria.

The main idea is to make the most of the festival under any tough circumstances. And as we all know that from the past year there hasn’t been much to dress up and look forward to, apart from birthdays, anniversaries and festivals celebrated virtually. Thus, one must celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2021 by enjoying good food and dressing up with their loved ones while staying at home. So, to glam up this Eid, you can take fashion inspiration from our Bollywood celebrities. They never fail to impress us with their traditional outfit choices. Let’s take a look at how you can dress up to perfection like our Bollywood beauties on Eid-al-Fitr 2021.

Sara Ali Khan

If you want to slay in Indian ethnic wear, especially salwar kameez this Eid, then you must opt for a traditional outfit like Sara Ali Khan. You can wear a royal-hued kurta with gold zari embroidery. And to style your look, wear a pair of statement earrings and keep your tresses open.

Tara Sutaria

A stunning brocade silk suit with lightweight dupatta like Tara Sutaria is wearing in the picture can be a perfect Eid 2021 outfit for you if you are looking for something traditional yet trendy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

To make a statement this Eid, you can wear a sequinned sharara suit like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Style it with heavy ornaments and opt for royal colours like red, green, or blue.

Alia Bhatt

Don’t want to wear a basic salwar suit this Eid? Well, then you can wear a floral lehenga skirt with a sequinned blouse like Alia Bhatt. Accessorize it with jhumkas and keep the rest of the look simple.

Nora Fatehi

If you are someone who doesn’t like to carry a dupatta, then you must opt for an outfit like Nora Fatehi. Wear a long kurta with pants and pair it with a statement earring. You are good to go!

Hope now you will be able to decide on a perfect pair of traditional outfit to wear on Eid al-Fitr. Keep it simple, yet trendy!

