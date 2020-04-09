Elle Fanning Birthday Special: 7 Red Carpet Appearances of the Actress that Prove She's the Princess of Her Own Fairytale (View Pics)

Elle Fanning Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Did you ever think about being a princess of your own world? Well, Elle Fanning is certainly living that dream. The cutesy American actress is supposedly obsessed by fairytales. Why else would her red carpet appearances look like they belong to a Disney tale? With elaborate gowns, sheer fabrics and floral prints, Elle's personal wardrobe resembles a fairyland where everything's oh-so-gorgeous and so princessy. The Maleficient actress is clearly making headlines for her amazing fashion appearances in Hollywood and it's time we raise a toast to that. Elle Fanning Reveals She Uses Her Time on Sets for ‘Digital Detox’, Says ‘I Never Bring My Phone Near When in Work’.

As Fanning gets ready to celebrate her big date amid the coronavirus lockdown, we'd like to remind her of all the times she wowed our hearts with her impeccable fashion outings. From movie premieres to awards gatherings, Elle has always stood out for being so brilliantly well-dressed. She likes ruling the red carpet like a Queen of some kingdom. On that note, let's have a look at some of her most memorable appearances. They all are stunning beyond words. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3: Jennifer Lawrence or Elle Fanning Could Play an LGBT Character in this James Gunn Directorial.

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Elle Fanning in Gucci

Elle Fanning in Reem Acra

Elle Fanning in Celine

Elle Fanning in Valentino

Elle Fanning in Zuhair Murad

Elle Fanning in Valentino Haute Couture

Elle Fanning's birthday would be an intimate gathering this year and we are sending our wishes from miles away. Here's wishing a great day and tons of luck and happiness for years to come. Happy Birthday, Elle!