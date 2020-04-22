Fashion Face-Off: Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan OR Ananya Panday, Who Looks The Sexiest In An Off-Shoulder Polka-Dot Dress?

Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Insta)

Fashion and Bollywood always go hand-in-hand. While some celebs love to experiment, others give their own twist to a classic version and own it like a boss. Frankly, it’s not always courageous to go the out-of-the-box way as sometimes going simple is also effective. One of the designs which have been loved and worn from generations in B-town is polka dots. Nutan, Dimple Kapadia to actresses of today all have flashed their polka dot fever. And while scrolling through our Instagram, we came across Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey’s off-shoulder polka-dotted pyaar which made us go for a fashion-off between these girls and let’s see who turns out to be the winner. Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Disha Patani- Who Looks Hotter in Her Puma Sports Bra.

Jennifer Winget

First things first, let's start with TV actress, Jennifer Winget who is seen looking gorgeous in a polka-dotted dress with a huge dramatic bow on one side. Well, the most interesting part about her attire is that it's body fitting and accentuates the star's toned body. We love it 'Beyhadh'.

Sara Ali Khan

Up next, we have the 'Love Aaj Kal' babe also wearing a polka-dotted outfit. The B-townie can be seen nailing the look and how. While the mini dress is indeed beautiful, what's adding to her hotness is the red lipstick and open hairdo. Insane is the word! Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

Ananya Panday

Last but not on the least, we have millennial's fashion inspiration, Ananya Panday. The SOTY 2 actress had flashed her love for polka dots long back and must say, she spells HOT. The best part about Panday's dress is the heart-shaped neckline and the cinched belt detail. Plus those contoured collar bones is making her look super. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram better than ur ex, better than ur next 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Aug 10, 2019 at 10:38am PDT

Now, comes the worst part to decide, as among the three which actress wins the polka-dotted battle? Well, firstly we would like to add that all the babes look fashionable in their off-shoulder polka-dotted dress, but if we had to pick one then it has to be Ananya Panday. Why do we say this? As right from the fitting to even how the outfit has an edgy appeal to it we love it. What's your take? Tell us your style thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more such fab fashion face-offs!