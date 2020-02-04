Fashion Face-Off: Ananya Panday or Alaya Furniturewalla? Who Got the Checkered Chicness on Fleek?

Fashion Face-off: Alaya Furniturewalla versus Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The age of the millennials has us hooked, booked and cooked. The idea of off-duty chic for the on-the-go woman who wants minimal fuss is to get ready quickly with simple separates in luxurious fabrics. The checkerboard printed style rings in a sophisticated vibe.Checkered chicness got a double millennial update from Ananya Panday and Alaya Furniturewalla. While Alaya's separates were tad playful but carefully curated, Ananya's separates were crisp and neatly styled. Ananya finds her style conspirators in Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar. Alaya seeked out the styling precision of Sanam Ratansi for this look. While Ananya dabbles with classic and experimental style with easy panache, Alaya's experimental streak and a gusto to do things distinctly is an instant charmer. Ananaya attended a summit in Bangalore wearing these chic separates while Alaya promoted Jawani Janeman wearing hers.

Comfort is key to attaining chicness like Ananya or Alaya. Here's how the millennials styled the humble checkered print.

Alaya Furniturewalla

It was a checked co-ord set by Trabea teamed with heels by Truffle Collection, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Ananya Panday

It was a checked suit featuring a cropped bodice, jacket and pants by the Australian label, Leo & Lin. Brown heels, subtle glam and sleek hair completed her look. Ananya Panday Reveals She is '24 Hours Online' With Her Super Stylish Belt and We are Loving Her Dramatic Look!

Fashion Face-off: Alaya F or Ananya Panday

We loved both the styles! Ananya's formal chic vibe contrasts well with Alaya's playful one.

On the professional front, the two film old Ananya Panday will be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Alaya Furniturewalla made her debut in the recently released Jawani Janeman with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.