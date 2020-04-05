Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Disha Patani- Who Looks Hotter in Her Puma Sports Bra

Disha Patani Sara Ali Khan face off (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When you talk about gym-goers in the B-town, you cannot do without two of the sexiest actresses that have made workout fashion look so good that it is unimaginable! Sara Ali Khan and Disha Patani are the two beauty queens who are often spotted headed in and out of the gym. They are often seen in sleek gym clothes that bring out their ripped body. Since currently there is a lockdown in the country, gyms are shut too which means we are not able to see glimpses of the stars on their way to sweat it out in the gym. But does that stop us? Nope. Both Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan shared pictures on their Instagram of themselves wearing PUMA work out clothes and we cannot get enough of them. Let's check out their pictures first. Sonam Kapoor Channels her Inner Princess in the New Photoshoot of Harper's Bazaar Arabia (View Pics).

Sara Ali Khan In Puma Sports & Tracks

In the picture that Sara Ali Khan shared the beauty can be seen having fun with a hula-hoop in her classic white Puma sports bra with broad straps. She completed her look with tracks from Puma as well. Sara tied her hair in two braids that end as ponytails looking uber-chic like she usually does. View Pic:

Disha Patani

Very similar to what Sara wore, Disha flaunted her abs in a noodle-strap Puma sports bra, sipping on some water while leaving her fans thirsty. The Calvin Klien girl paired her sports bra with bright orange shorts and pouting her along while acing the classic peace sign with a wink. View Pic:

View this post on Instagram 💪🏽🏋🏻‍♂️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 5, 2020 at 12:52am PDT

Both of them look so amazing that it almost difficult to say who outdid whom! While Sara Ali Khan gave that bubbly, chirpy vibe, Disha kept it uber-sexy. What do you think, who looked better? Vote now!