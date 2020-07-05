Imagine having a day that's dedicated to wearing bikinis! No usual beachwear, no sarongs but bikinis and only bikini. Of course, beach lovers don't need a reason to slip into their perfect swimwear but having a day that's especially devoted to bikinis is rightfully special. July 5 marks the international bikini day and it's celebrated to honour Louis Reard, a Parisian fashion designer, in 1946, who invented two-piece beachwear. The day is also celebrated to enjoy the summer break at the beach in a bikini. Gigi Hadid's Beachwear Pictures that Prove She's Always Bikini Ready

While Bollywood took its own sweet little time to warm up to the idea of flaunting bikinis on the silver screen, Hollywood was way ahead of its time. We had H-town beauties strutting in style in their vintage bikini designs from a very long time and that includes names like Marilyn Monroe and Carrie Fischer. The art of bikini designs has obviously improved over the years but few of the classic designs still remain a hot-favourite. And so are certain memories or scenes from movies that are etched in our hearts forever.

From Halle Berry's classic orange two-piece in Die Another Day to Gal Gadot's in Fast Five, Hollywood has had its own share of sultry bikini moments and it's time we celebrate them. On the occasion of International bikini day, let's have a look at some of the scenes that became memorable courtesy the sexy strings. Kim Kardashian's Bikini Pictures That Will Make You Say 'Hot Damn'!

Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life

Halle Berry in Die Another Day

Ursula Andress in Dr. No

Gal Gadot in Fast Five

Demi Moore in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Kelly Brook in Piranha 3D

Eva Mendes – 2 Fast 2 Furious

So, what are you waiting for? Unless you live in a country with strict lockdown restrictions (COVID-19), go ahead, open your bikini closet and start celebrating this special day. Summer is THE season to flaunt your love for beachwear and celebrate this international bikini day. Don't let anything ruin your day or the spirit.

