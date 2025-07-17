Fact Check: Did Angelina Jolie and Husband Billy Bob Thornton Smooch During MTV Red Carpet Interview, or Is It AI-Generated Deepfake Video? (Watch)

In an era of deepfake videos of celebrities and even commoners, it’s difficult to believe or not believe what one sees on a daily basis. Those who are on social media are viewing a new video every second of their time on the platform. At such times, one often is not able to decipher the deepfake from the real. Or shall we say, the Artificial Intelligence- or AI-generated from the real? One more celebrity video from the archives has gone viral, which is 25 years old. It’s a clip of Hollywood megastar Angelina Jolie and her then- husband Billy Bob Thornton that’s doing the rounds. In the clip, we can see the actress-director all over the actor-filmmaker and singer-songwriter, kissing and biting him. Now, is it a video generated through AI or not? Let’s find out! Fact Check: Did Salman Khan, MS Dhoni Gift Car and House to Arshad Nadeem, Paris Olympics 2024 Gold Medal Winner From Pakistan? LatestLY Exclusive.

Did Angelina Jolie Kiss and Bite Billy Bob Thornton’s Face on Red Carpet?

In the viral video, we can see Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of the movie premiere of Gone in 60 Seconds, accompanied by Billy Bob Thornton. The couple is giving a sound bite to MTV News when Jolie and Billy suddenly share a smooch. The public display of affection (PDA) doesn’t stop there, when Jolie begins to bite the right side of her husband’s face. Since the film Gone in 60 Seconds is about cars – a car heist, to be specific – the MTV News reporter asks the loved-up Hollywood couple about their best moments spent in a car, including naughty ones. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton are candid in their response. Know what it is. Fact Check: Is Asha Bhosle Dead or Alive? Legendary Indian Playback Singer's Death News Goes Viral, Son Anand Bhosle Refutes Rumours of Her Death.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton Go Wild on Red Carpet - Watch Video:

how tf did this man have angelina jolie acting like this😭 pic.twitter.com/dZmgq45p1L — Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) July 16, 2025

Billy Bob Thornton replies that the most exciting thing they had done in a car was on that day itself, when they had sex in the car. "I think it was today,” Billy Bob Thornton says in the video. “My favourite one in a car was today, just before we got here. You want me to be honest with you? We f***ed in the car on the way here," he reveals. This is followed by a natural smooch between the husband and wife. Not hiding her affection, Angelina Jolie starts biting Billy Bob Thornton’s face, even as he is still speaking to the journalist.

This clip of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton went viral in 2000, and 25 years later, is still viral. The power couple, however, have parted ways since. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were married from 2000 to 2003.

Is the Angelina Jolie Kiss and Bite Billy Bob Thornton Video Fake or Real?

A lot of credible news reports and videos from back in the day, especially those immediately after the June 2000 premiere, such as Associated Press (AP), confirm that Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton did share a wild moment on the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie Bites Then-Husband Billy Bob Thornton - Watch AP Video:

Did Angelina Jolie Kiss Husband Billy Bob Thornton on Camera? Grok Answers

When we asked AI assistant Grok, it also cited news websites like Koimoi, Fandomwire and Cheatsheet having covered a report about the star couple’s red-carpet PDA at the premiere of Gone in 60 Seconds. It’s clear that the newly married couple, who had tied the knot on May 5, 2000, couldn’t get enough of each other. Their unabashed PDA is something not seen even in the so-called modern times of 2025.

So, yes, the video clip of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton making out on the red carpet for a brief moment is indeed TRUE.

