Held during New York Fashion Week, the event offered more than just dazzling fashion—it was a night dedicated to raising awareness and funds for those affected by gender-based violence. Co-hosted by François-Henri Pinault, his wife Salma Hayek, Colman Domingo, Jessica Chastain, Demi Moore, Julianne Moore, and the iconic Madonna, the evening was filled with warmth and camaraderie. Guests included Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Adrien Brody, Anna Wintour, Dakota Johnson, and Ariana DeBose, who gracefully served as the master of ceremonies. Giorgio Armani’s Legacy: A New Chapter Unfolds With Potential Sale or IPO.

Attendees gathered at the historic Seagram Building, sharing in an intimate cocktail party and dinner, which featured both an auction and a captivating performance by FKA Twigs. The funds raised that evening—an impressive $4.5 million—will benefit four dedicated organizations working tirelessly to combat gender-based violence against women and children: Sanctuary for Families, Freefrom, Violence Intervention Program, and Equality Now. Notably, Sanchez made headlines with her generous $215,000 bid on a custom Gucci package, showcasing the spirit of giving during the gala. This Season, Boardroom Skirt Suits Are Transforming the Way We Perceive Power and Professionalism in the Workplace.

Yara Shahidi expressed her admiration for the creative partners involved, highlighting the importance of using their influence to positively impact communities. She remarked on the need for the fashion industry to connect with larger societal issues, emphasizing the significance of platforms like Kering that leverage their success for the greater good.

While the night was undoubtedly filled with star power, Shahidi found her greatest inspiration in the local organizers. “This has been the time, more than anything, that I’ve deferred to the actual organizers,” she shared, underscoring the vital role they play in advocating for those in need. The evening was a true testament to compassion, community, and the shared commitment to uplift women and children facing adversity.

