Mark our words when we say shararas are here to stay. You may alter its core design here and there but the design is not going anywhere anytime soon. While designers are loving this new silhouette that's returned after a very long time, Bollywood beauties too are swooning over this impeccable design. Tara Sutaria is the latest celeb to join the same bandwagon. Tara's stylist, Meagan Concessio took to her Instagram to share pictures of her new outing and which had a striking resemblance to one of Manushi Chhillar's previous appearances. Fashion Faceoff: Manushi Chhillar or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Picchika Dress Will You Buy?

Tara Sutaria chose a green fully embellished co-ord set from the house of Ritika Mirchandani. It had sharara pants paired with a jacket and a bralette with a deep neckline. The Ek Villain Returns beauty went easy with her jewellery and picked only a pair of statement earrings to go with her outfit. With blushed cheeks, nude lips and kohled eyes, she completed her look further.

Tara Sutaria v/s Manushi Chhillar

Tara Sutaria and Manushi Chhillar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Manushi Chhillar, the former Miss World had picked a similar attire but in ivory colour for one of her public appearances. The Prithviraj actress kept her look a bit more formal with her hair tied in a sleek bun and a pair of delicate ear studs to go with. She further rounded off her look by opting for nude lips, contoured cheeks, light eye makeup and well-defined brows. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Who Nailed this Hot Maxi Slit Dress Better?

Now, since we have elaborated on both their looks, you guys help us decide who won this fashion race? Was it Tara Sutaria or Manushi Chhillar? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly or simply select the option from the box below.

Who Wore This Sharara Set Better? Tara Sutaria Manushi Chhillar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).