Women have another chemistry with their handbags that compliment their looks anytime and every time they desire to walk out in style. It's more than just an accessory as more and more women take it as the centre of attraction of their revered overall look. Be it for an evening party or a morning when they're in a hurry, women use handbags in many different ways. Even an exclusive day is dedicated to the bags called National Handbag Day. It falls on October 10 this year. It brings the perfect opportunity to talk about some of the high-priced handbags that are available in the global market.Anushka Sharma Expensive Handbags Collection: From Fendi to Chanel, A Look at Actress’ Luxury Bags.

Today, purses are even regarded as symbols of status that are utilised as timeless and ageless items. Luxury handbags have taken precedence in recent times as they attract high-class women who are more interested in finding pieces of beautiful craftsmanship. Some top brands launch one-time or limited editions of handbags to win demand-supply competitions. As it is rightly said that a woman can never get enough of her bags, various brands have come up with a series of exotic and decadent bags that are worth a king's ransom. With that, let's look at the world's most expensive handbags. From Boarini Milanesi’s Parva Mea to Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Bag, here's a list of the six most expensive purses in the world.

1. Boarini Milanesi’s Parva Mea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOARINI MILANESI (@boarinimilanesi)

Known to be one of the most expensive bags in the world, the Parva Mea was unveiled in November 2020. The sea inspires the design of the purse as it raises awareness about the need to protect seas and oceans that are threatened by non-biodegradable plastic.

Price: €6 million or US $5.8 million

2. Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Bag

Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Bag (Photo Credits: Official Website)

It was named the world's most costly handbag by Guinness World Records 2011. However, it slipped to the second position after Boarini Milanesi released their high-priced Parva Mea. The heart-shaped purse is crafted with 18-karat gold and about 4517 diamonds.

Price: $3.8 million

3. Hermès Kelly Rose Gold

Hermès Kelly Rose Gold (Photo Credits: Twitter/0)

The Hermes bag was designed in collaboration with designer Pierre Hardy who created the iconic handbag made with 1,160 diamonds. The bag, which has been moulded to resemble crocodile leather, is made with solid rose gold.

Price: Around $2 million

4. Hermés Chaine’d Ancre Bag

Hermés Chaine’d Ancre Bag (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The lavish fashion house created it in collaboration with jeweller Pierre Hardy who made it using 1,160 diamond-encrusted chain links. The white gold piece is from Hermés' 2012 Haute Bijouterie collection.

Price: Around $2 million

5. Hermés Ginza Tanaka Birkin Bag

Hermés Ginza Tanaka Birkin Bag (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Encrusted with 2,000 diamonds, the luxurious bag is made entirely of platinum. The Hermés masterpiece is a limited edition bag that is crafted by Japanese designer Ginza Tanaka. What makes it unique is that the purse can be used as a clutch, the centrepiece can be detached to be used as a brooch, and the diamond strap can be used as a bracelet or necklace when separated.

Price: Around $1.9 million

6. Lana Marks Cleopatra Clutch

Lana Marks Cleopatra Clutch (Photo Credits: Official Website)

The Cleopatra Clutch has been worn by A-list actresses on the red carpet of Academy Awards. Adorned with rare gems and precious stones, the purse looks beautiful with intricate detailing.

Price: Range between $100,000 - $400,000

This list of pricey yet exquisite bags is worth a glance! What puts these high-priced bags apart is that they are handcrafted with metals and precious stones, and the intricate designs make them all dreamy and beautiful!

