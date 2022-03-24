The 94th Academy Awards will return to its wonted place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre after the Covid-19 pandemic sent the ceremony to Union Station for a smaller, more private show in the year 2021. This year the Oscars 2022 will air live on Sunday i.e. on March 27 starting at 8 pm ET. According to the Indian Standard Time(IST), the Academy Awards will begin at 5.30 am IST on Monday, March 28. From popular Hollywood faces walking on the red carpet to distinct talents being rewarded for their work the ceremony is more than just a stage to celebrate movies and all those who worked their fingers to the bone on or off the screens. It is also a time when the fashion sense and style of every well-known face is scrutinized down to a microscopic level. The in-depth details of attire, make-up, ornaments, panache, and every possible thing are looked after. Speaking of dress avatars, we have curated the 10 most expensive outfits, that were part of the Oscars awards ceremony. Oscars 2022 Nominations: Spider-Man No Way Home, Shang-Chi, Dune, Free Guy, No Time to Die are Nominees for Best VFX at 94th Academy Awards.

1. Jennifer Lawrence, Oscars 2013

Jennifer Lawrence (Photo Credits: Twitter)

J Law as called by her fans wore the blush pink ball gown at the Oscars 2013. The stunning outfit by Dior Couture creation was worth $4 million.

2. Nicole Kidman, 1997 Oscars

Nicole Kidman in the Left (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The mesmerizing gold green double tone outfit worn by Nicole Kidman at the 1997 Oscars was made by Christian Dior Haute Couture that cost $2 million.

3. Cate Blanchett, 2022 Oscars

Cate Blanchett (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The silver mesh which was beautifully covered with Swarovski crystals worn by Cate Blanchett was a $200,000 gown that she wore to the 2007 Oscars.

4. Elizabeth Taylor, 1970 Oscars

Elizabeth Taylor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The magnificent dress of the greatest beauty, Elizabeth Taylor was designed by Edith Head which was a periwinkle and violet chiffon outfit that was auctioned and sold for $167,500.

5. Audrey Hepburn, 1954 Oscars

Audrey Hepburn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Audrey Hepburn's classic white-colored attire was the same outfit she wore in her film Roman Holiday in the 1954 Academy Awards which was later auctioned for a staggering amount of $131,292.

6. Kate Winslet, 2007 Oscars

Kate Winslet (Photo Credits : Pinterest)

Kate wore the strikingly attractive light colour mint green figure-hugging attire in the 2007 Academy awards which was worth $100,000.

7. Jessica Biel, 2013 Oscars

Jessica Biel (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jessica Biel's glittery outfit for $100,000 graced the 2013 Academy Award. The shimmery dress was made by Chanel.

8. Cherlize Theron, 2013 Oscars

Cherlize Theron (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Theron's all-white fantasy was made by Dior Couture that costed the South African actress $100,000.

9. Cate Blanchett, 2014 Oscars

Cate Blanchett in the right (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Cate graced the 2014 Oscar ceremony with an $18.1 million glittery skin-toned outfit which was adorned with Swarovski crystals.

10. Anne Hathaway, 2011 Oscars

Anne Hathaway (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Anne was a star at the 2011 Academy Awards wherein she wore a Valentino red gown that was silk faille worth $10 million.

Clearly, Hollywood celebs don't mess around when it comes to what they wear on the red carpet, even if it costs a ton of pennies.

