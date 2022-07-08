Neetu Kapoor, the veteran actress of Hindi Cinema, is one of the most loved stars. She started her career in the world of showbiz at a very early age and went on to feature in some of the blockbuster films. Some of her top-grossing films include Dus Lakh, Do Kaliyaan, Waris among others. It was in the early 70s when she had bagged her first leading role with the film Rickshawala, which released in 1973. In the same year Neetu featured in the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat and that shot her to fame. Neetu Kapoor Flaunts Her Dance Moves in a Saree Alongside Nora Fatehi and Karan Kundrra (Watch Video).

Apart from winning hearts on the big screen with brilliant roles, Neetu Kapoor is an inspiration when it comes to style statements. Over the years, she has been ruling hearts with her sartorial choices, subtle makeup and hairdo and the accessories she uses to adorn her outfits. The gorgeous keeps it minimal and classy and hence she is the epitome of grace. She has defined fashion in the most beautiful manner. On the occasion of her 64th birthday, let’s take a look at her pictures that have set major fashion goals.

That Sparkling Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Pretty In Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Dazzle In Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Slaying In Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Love For Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Ain’t she a natural beauty? One just cannot take their eyes off from her graceful avatars, be it for movie promotions or family functions or any other event. Here’s wishing the stunning Neetu Kapoor a very happy birthday!

