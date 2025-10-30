Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, recently showed her compassionate side by contributing to the medical fund of veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, who is currently hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Dalvi, best known for his iconic role as Sai Baba in Shirdi Ke Saibaba (1977), is battling severe sepsis and his family has appealed for financial help as bills have reportedly crossed INR 10 lakh. Veteran Actor Sudhir Dalvi, Known for Playing Sai Baba in ‘Shirdi Ke Saibaba’, Hospitalised With Severe Sepsis; Family Appeals for INR 15 Lakh for Treatment.

Riddhima Kapoor’s Classy Reply To Troll Breaks the Internet – See Post

Riddhima Kapoor’s Calm Response To Troll

Riddhima commented “Done. Wishing him a speedy recovery” on a paparazzo’s post about Dalvi’s condition. However, a troll quickly accused her of seeking attention, writing, “Why did u mention here if you have helped... footage chahiye?” Riddhima responded with grace, saying, “Everything in life is not about optics – helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing.” Her calm yet powerful comeback instantly went viral, earning praise from netizens who lauded her for addressing the negativity with dignity. Star Plus’ Sai Baba to Re-Telecast on TV: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch This Mukul Nag’s Mythological Show.

About Sudhir Dalvi

Sudhir Dalvi, age 86 has had a long and respected career across film and television. Apart from playing Sai Baba, he is remembered for his role as Rishi Vashishtha in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987) and appearances in classics like Junoon (1978) and Chandni (1989). His family continues to seek assistance as his treatment costs rise.

