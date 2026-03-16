Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Stars and Top Fashion Trends From the 98th Academy Awards (View Posts)
The 98th Academy Awards red carpet showcased a masterclass in Hollywood style, from Chase Infiniti’s custom Louis Vuitton to Timothée Chalamet’s bold all-white suit. Relive the top fashion moments as nominees from 'Sinners', 'Hamnet' and 'One Battle After Another' joined icons like Kate Hudson and Demi Moore for a night of historic glamour.
Hollywood’s biggest names gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 98th Academy Awards, turning the red carpet into a high-fashion runway. The evening featured a mix of traditional Old Hollywood glamour and daring modern designs as nominees from the year’s top films including Sinners, One Battle After Another and Hamnet celebrated the industry's highest honours. With major stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and Kate Hudson in attendance, the night balanced historic career milestones with bold sartorial statements. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Joins Presenter Line-Up As ‘One Battle After Another’, ‘Sinners’ Lead the Race.
Chase Infiniti Stuns in Lavender Louis Vuitton Gown – See Post
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Breakout star Chase Infiniti, who appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, solidified her status as a new fashion icon in a lavender custom Louis Vuitton gown.
Rose Byrne Wears Custom Dior Dress - See Post
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Rose Byrne, nominated for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Byrne wore a black custom Dior dress featuring intricate floral embroidery.
Jessie Buckley Stuns in Bold Red-Pink Look – See Post
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The Hamnet star, Jessie Buckley opted for a vibrant red and pink ensemble, a departure from her typically understated style.
Kate Hudson Attends With Mom Goldie Hawn – See Post
Kate Hudson arrived for her Song Sung Blue nomination alongside her mother, Goldie Hawn, marking 56 years since Hawn’s own Oscar win for Cactus Flower.
Wunmi Mosaku Flaunts Baby Bump - See Post
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The red carpet also served as a backdrop for personal celebrations and avant-garde fashion. Wunmi Mosaku, a Best Supporting Actress nominee for Sinners, wore a glittering gown with a cut-out shoulder that highlighted her baby bump.
Demi Moore, Li Jun Li Shine On Red Carpet – See Post
Director Chloé Zhao delivered one of the night’s most talked-about looks, wearing a theatrical black Gabriela Hearst design complete with bell sleeves and a veil. The sombre yet powerful aesthetic followed news of the cancellation of her Buffy reboot. Meanwhile, Demi Moore embraced texture in a feathered Gucci creation and Li Jun Li wore a structural, swirled piece by Gaurav Gupta.
DiCaprio vs Chalamet: Red Carpet Style Clash
The competition for Best Actor was mirrored in the stars' contrasting styles. Leonardo DiCaprio maintained a classic look in a traditional black tuxedo, while Timothée Chalamet, the youngest male actor to earn three acting nominations, chose an all-white suit for his Marty Supreme campaign.
'Sinners' Star Michael B Jordan Turns Heads - See Post
Michael B Jordan, Sinners lead and Best Actor contender joined his castmates following the film’s record-breaking 16 nominations.
Paul Mescal Arrives With Gracie Abrams - See Post
Paul Mescal attended with girlfriend and singer Gracie Abrams to support the Hamnet team.
Mikey Madison Stuns in Red Velvet Dior - See Post
Last year’s Best Actress winner, Mikey Madison returned as a presenter, wearing a red velvet Dior gown that matched the iconic carpet.
KPop 'Demon Hunters' Stars Light Up Red Carpet - See Post
The ceremony’s musical performers also made an impact. Rei Ami, Ejae and Audrey Nuna, the voices behind the KPop Demon Hunters hit "Golden" arrived in high-energy looks ahead of their performance. The film later made history as the first Best Animated Feature winner with female Asian directors.
Amelia Dimoldenberg Stuns in Ralph Lauren Gown - See Post
Representing the media, Amelia Dimoldenberg returned for her third year as the Academy’s social media ambassador. She wore a sculptural black Ralph Lauren column gown paired with Bvlgari jewellery, continuing her streak of blending high fashion with red-carpet reporting.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).