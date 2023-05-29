Are you tired of red lipstick and want to experiment with other shades? If yes, you are not alone. We're equally keen on replacing these red lipsticks in our wardrobes with some light shades instead. In fact, we are eyeing those nude lipsticks that are everyone's favourite in Bollywood. From seniors like Kareena Kapoor Khan to juniors like Sara Ali Khan, every B-town beauty is obsessed with these nude lip shades and for all the right reasons. While these shades won't suit all skin tones, they are apt for those girls with wheatish complexion. Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties in Yellow Pantsuits!

Nude lipsticks, as the name suggests are the ones that look barely there. They merge with the natural colour of your lips thereby giving an impression that you haven't put on lipstick. They look rich and sophisticated if you have picked the right shade according to your skin tone. Summer is a great time when you can invest in some nude lipstick shades. With your bright outfits doing all the talking, you can easily compliment them by picking a nude lipstick that gets you the desired effect. Another important reason to opt for lighter shades is the fact that they make your lips looks bigger and fuller. Now if you still need more convincing about why to wear nude shades in lipsticks, check out some pictures of our favourite Bollywood beauties that will help us rest our case. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra, Whose Met Gala Look Did You Like the Most?

Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeping it Muted

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani Attempting Subtle Makeup Look

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt Letting Her Eyes Do All the Talking

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Working Her Magic at the Cannes

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone Picking a Soft Lip Shade

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar Showing You the Power of Nude Lipstick

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Fuss-Free Makeup Look

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

