The annual Met Gala took place in NYC on the evening of May 1, 2023. Every year this event is celebrated with a specific theme which sets the tone for the formal attire of the night. Hollywood's who's who is invited for the big night and this year, we had our very own, Alia Bhatt, marking her debut on the fancy carpet. Bhatt was joined by her fellow Jee Le Zaraa co-star, Priyanka Chopra who, by now, is a Met Gala regular. Fact Check: Did Zendaya Attend Met Gala 2023? Morphed Pic of Dune Actress' Face on Rita Ora's Pic is Going Viral With False Claim!

Alia Bhatt who's all set with her Hollywood debut (Heart of Stone) chose a Prabal Gurung outfit to mark her Met Gala debut. And we must, it was quite an attempt. The new mummy of B-town looked magnificent in her choice of attire for the night and it well represented this year's theme - Karl Lagerfeld. She chose a white pearl outfit by Prabal Gurung and looked dreamy on her big debut.

Alia Bhatt in Prabal Gurung

Priyanka Chopra picked a stunning and quite dramatic outfit designed by Maison Valentino. Much like her previous attempts, PeeCee didn't disappoint with her choice of outfit for the occasion and needless to say, she stunned us as expected. Wearing an off-shoulder dress with a high-high slit, Chopra was easily the most desirable lady of the night. Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat Dresses Up as Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette and Honours the Late Designer on the Red Carpet (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra in Maison Valentino

With both our Indian beauties making an impact on the western soil, who do you think looked more stunning in her choice? Was it Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra? Drop your answers on Twitter or simply select the option from the box below.

