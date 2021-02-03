Sara Ali Khan's fashion ranges from gorgeous bikini looks to elegant salwar kameez ensembles and her fans love how she is comfortable and confident in both. The actress often shows off her wardrobe online and gather attention for her unique styles. Recently, the actress was vacationing in the Maldives and treated her Insta fam with beautiful pictures of the Maldivian sun, bikini pictures and delicious meals. The actress is now back to the bay and has shared pictures velvet suit that is a perfect fit for these chilly winters. Sara Ali Khan Treats Fans With Her Exotic Photos From Maldives Vacation.

Sara took to social media to share a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. She is seen wearing a black velvet suit by Powder Pink which looks quite elegant on her. The kurta is a high-neck ensemble with a long-sleeve silhouette. The hems of the kurta have golden embroidery on it and the actress paired the kurta with a palazzo cut out from the same. The hem of the pants had the same embroidered border just like the top.

Sara added a pair of golden jooti to make her outfit look more sophisticated. For her makeup, she went for a matt base nude eyeshadow. Bushy eyebrows, contour and a nude lipstick completed her look. She ditched wearing any jewellery and let her outfit do the talking. Sara posed with a background of what looks like the Mumbai streets while she posed for the camera gracefully. Sara Ali Khan to Romance Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re? Is She Playing a Double Role?

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, a romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Sara also shared screen space with Varun Dhawan in the comic caper, Coolie No.1, directed by David Dhawan. Sara will now be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

