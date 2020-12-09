Eve Jobs, Steve Jobs youngest is now a model and a breathtaking one at that! She just made her modelling debut with Glossier’s new holiday ad campaign. and her pic in a bathtub is taking Instagram by storm. The 22-year old featured in the modelling ad campaign along with Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up, Naomi Smalls. On her Instagram, Eve posted the picture of herself in a bathtub with glossy lips, sipping wine of a sexy glass. She relaxing in a bubble bath wearing gold jewellery with an undereye mask while applying Glossier lip gloss. The picture was just like her- offbeat!

She urged her fans to check out the new collection while also thanking Emily Weiss who is the founder of the beauty brand, Glossier. "Biggest thanks to @emilyweiss & everyone at @glossier ! Go check out the collection," reads the caption accompanied with picture. The post had already collected more than 8000 likes on Instagram. The post had already collected over 8k likes on Instagram and has also gained a lot of followers on Instagram.

Check out the hot pic of Eve Jobs in a bathtub:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evecjobs)

is also a successful equestrian and a student at Stanford University, where her mother and father first met. She is about to be graduated in 2021,. Her parents met there in 1989 when Steve delivered a lecture at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where Powell was studying. Last week, she posted the photos from the campaign, gaining huge support in comments. “Obsessed with this collab,” commented 24-year-old Jennifer K. Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates. Beauty with brains, Eve is ranked the fifth-best showjumper under the age of 25, competing against the likes of Mary-Kate Olsen, Jessica Springsteen and Georgina Bloomberg in the Hamptons Classic.

The couple had Reed, 29 (their son), Erin, 25 (their oldest daughter) followed by Eve, 22. Jobs also had an older daughter, Lisa Brennan from his previous relationship. Most of his fortune came from his stake in The Walt Disney Co. and not from Apple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).