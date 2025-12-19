Marathi actor Girija Oak Godbole has finally spoken up about the sudden online attention she received after going viral, and the uncomfortable comparisons that followed. Girija was widely discussed on social media after clips from her interview, where she appeared in a blue sari, began circulating. While many praised her looks, the admiration quickly turned into objectification. ‘Ek Ghanta Bitaane Ki Keemat…’: Internet Sensation Girija Oak Reveals Receiving Obscene Messages From Men After Her AI-Morphed Photos Went Viral (Watch Video)

Girija Oak Reacts to Sydney Sweeney, Monica Bellucci Comparisons

In a recent conversation with Hauterrfly, Girija shared how women, whether Indian actors or international stars, are often reduced to their bodies. Reacting to being compared to Hollywood actors Sydney Sweeney and Monica Bellucci, she said such discussions are rarely about talent or work. “That’s all people talk about,” she remarked, pointing out how actresses are constantly viewed through a physical lens.

Girija Oak Calls Out Objectifying Gaze

Girija cited an example involving Sydney Sweeney to explain how deliberate the gaze can be. “I saw a video where she was talking about something else, but the subtitles were placed on either side of her breasts-so while you read, you’re also looking. And people praised the alignment… That’s the gaze,” she said. While acknowledging that some celebrities may choose to embrace such attention, Girija stressed the importance of understanding agency. “If that is her choice, then it’s fine. The problem is people don’t understand agency. They don’t understand a woman’s choice,” she explained. ‘My 12-YO Son Might See These Photos Someday’: Internet’s Hot Topic Girija Oak Godbole SLAMS AI-Morphed Vulgar Images of Her Circulating on Social Media, Raises Concern (Watch Video)

Watch Girija Oak Godbole's Full Interview:

Girija Oak Calls Out AI Misuse

The comparisons also came with the tag of “national crush,” but the viral fame had a darker side. Girija revealed that she received disturbing messages, including morphed and AI-generated nude images. “A lot of people sent me photos and videos-AI-generated. It’s absurd,” she said. Describing the images, she added, “My clothes are missing, but my body language is the same. Same couch, same setting. It looks bizarre.” She also addressed comments from people who tried to justify such edits by pointing to intimate scenes performed by actors on screen. “I was told, when you do kissing scenes or wear less clothes, you don’t have a problem. Then why now?” Girija shared. Calling out this mindset, she said firmly, “You see the entitlement? Whether I want to do a scene or not—that is my choice. That is very different from your AI-generated version.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).