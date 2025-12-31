2025 will be remembered as the year fashion got loud, literal, and occasionally controversial. The past 12 months have seen a distinct shift away from minimalism, driven by aggressive, bold viral marketing and a chaotic approach to accessorising. From American Eagle monetising the "Great Genes" uproar to luxury houses like Prada facing accountability for cultural borrowing, the fashion industry repeatedly demonstrated that engagement, whether positive or negative, remains the ultimate currency

Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans

At the centre of the year’s biggest retail storm was actress Sydney Sweeney. In July, her campaign for American Eagle, taglined "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," became a textbook example of outrage marketing. The campaign, which featured the actress emphasising the pun "my genes are blue" while highlighting her eyes, sparked immediate backlash on social media. Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Ad Goes Viral, Sparks Reactions Online With Her ‘Great Jeans’ AE Campaign (See Pics and Videos).

Critics labelled the advertisement "eugenics-coded," arguing it fetishised specific genetic traits. However, the controversy proved lucrative. American Eagle reported a surge in stock value and record sell-through rates for the wide-leg styles Sweeney modelled, proving that in 2025, rage-bait remains a potent sales driver.

The ad immediately sparked a massive online debate. Critics argued the "Great Genes" wordplay had "eugenics-coded" undertones, glorifying specific physical traits (blonde hair/blue eyes). The Outcome: The outrage acted as fuel. The "controversy" generated millions of views and free press. American Eagle's stock reportedly surged after the campaign launched, and the specific styles she wore (baggy, wide-leg, and flare cuts) sold out rapidly. It was a classic case of "rage bait" marketing turning into massive profit.

Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans | American Eagle Ad

The Accessory: Labubu and 'Creepy' Viral Trend

The year’s most coveted luxury item cost less than £50 and wasn't a bag, but a toy. The Labubu, a 'creepy' jagged-toothed, vinyl elf doll created by Pop Mart, became the global signifier of "cool."

Dubbed "Bagazzling" or "Chaos Accessorising," Gen Z and Millennials began overloading expensive handbags (like the Hermès Birkin or Longchamp Le Pliage) with cheap, plush keychains. The Context: The trend exploded after K-pop stars, notably Lisa from Blackpink, were photographed with the dolls. It marked a rejection of the serious, polished "Clean Girl" aesthetic of previous years, favouring a messy, personalised look. Labubu Is More Than Just a Bag Charm: It’s a Little Monster That Adds a Special Touch!

The 'Alien' Aesthetic: Y3K (Year 3000)

While nostalgia usually looks backward, 2025 looked aggressively forward. Influenced by the rapid adoption of generative AI, the Y3K aesthetic replaced Y2K’s velour tracksuits with dystopian futurism.

The Look: Liquid silver fabrics, chrome finishes, and 3D-printed footwear.

Liquid silver fabrics, chrome finishes, and 3D-printed footwear. The Key Item: Wraparound "bug-eye" sunglasses and holographic outerwear. The style is characterised by a blend of digital rendering and physical clothing, often making the wearer look like an alien or avatar from a sci-fi video game.

The Denims: Barrel-Leg Jeans

If skinny jeans are dead, 2025 drove the final nail in the coffin with the Barrel Leg (or Horseshoe) jean.

The Look: These trousers feature a high waist, bow out dramatically at the knee, and taper sharply at the ankle, creating a curved, sculptural shape.

These trousers feature a high waist, bow out dramatically at the knee, and taper sharply at the ankle, creating a curved, sculptural shape. The Reception: The style was polarising. While high-fashion critics praised the architectural silhouette, general consumers found it difficult to style. Naturally, this debate fuelled millions of views on TikTok, keeping the item at the top of the algorithm for months.

The Controversy: Prada vs. Kolhapur

In the luxury sector, the year’s most significant cultural debate centred on intellectual property. Prada released a summer sandal that bore a striking resemblance to the traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappal, a handcrafted leather slipper with a centuries-old heritage.

The Issue: The Italian house priced the item at a luxury premium but initially failed to credit the Indian origins of the design.

The Italian house priced the item at a luxury premium but initially failed to credit the Indian origins of the design. The Outcome: Following a backlash from Indian artisans and netizens, the brand faced accusations of cultural appropriation. The incident reignited a global conversation about how luxury brands profit from traditional craftsmanship without offering credit or compensation to the original communities. After Kolhapuri Chappals Controversy, Italian Fashion House Prada’s Team Arrives in Kolhapur to Learn and Explore Legacy of Maharashtrian Footwear (Watch Video).

Prada Acknowledges Kolhapuri Footwear Design's Indian Roots After Backlash

Ultimately, the fashion landscape of 2025 was defined less by design innovation and more by the commercial power of provocation. As the year draws to a close, the boundary between genuine trendsetting and calculated controversy has never been more blurred, leaving consumers to question if the outrage they see on their feeds is an accident or merely the latest marketing strategy.

