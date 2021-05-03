Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram is all about family and fashion. And her latest post is dedicated to her family. The 27-year-old, in a new post, revealed her favourite name. It is 'mom'. Sharing several photos from a fun day out with her four kids, including three-year-old biological daughter Alana Martina with long-time partner Cristiano Ronaldo. She is a mother figure to star footballer's other three kids, 10-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and three-year-old twins, daughter Eva Maria and son Mateo. Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wife? How Many Kids Does He Have? What Is Net Worth of CR7? Most Asked Questions About Portuguese Footballer Answered.

The Spanish model took to the photo-sharing platform to share a glimpse of her blessed family life with her adorable kids. She writes the caption in Spanish, ““Mamá” es mi nombre favorito ❤ Que todos los días sean bonitos. Nosotros hemos disfrutado mucho” followed by a string of family, heart, horse, tree and sun emojis. When translated in English loosely, her message means: "Mom" is my favorite name ❤️ May every day be beautiful. We have really enjoyed [sic]. It is such an aww-worthy moment!

Family Day Out

Georgina flaunts an effortless style in these photos. She is wearing a fitted black turtleneck top with a pair of gray jeans and black boots, while a black casual military cap and a peach handbag are the right accessories with her OOTD. The young mom also has a pastel jacket, which we see her either wearing or tying around her waist. Georgina Rodriguez Gives Major Denim-on-Denim Style Lessons as She Sizzles Instagram on Her Trip to Paris!

Georgina Rodriguez's OOTD

Georgina is carrying Alana in her arms while watching over her other kids in the pics. All these kids just adore her as you can see in one of the pics, Eva Maria, Alana and Mateo are seen handing a bunch of brightly-coloured wildflowers to her. They look so happy and comfortable around her. This is another post that makes us say Cristiano Ronaldo is one hell of a lucky guy.

