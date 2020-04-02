Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wife? How Many Kids Does He Have? What Is Net Worth of CR7? Most Asked Questions About Portuguese Footballer Answered

Cristiano Ronaldo and His Family (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Portuguese captain and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest footballers to have graced the game. The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid player is a giant of the game when it comes to goal scoring, and over the years, his legend has grown. With 164 appearances for Portugal, he is his nation's most capped player. Cristiano Ronaldo has won 29 trophies in his career which includes a Euro 2016 with Portugal and five UEFA Champions League trophies. The Portuguese skipper has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy – three of the toughest league in football. However, fans across the globe are also equally interested in Cristiano Ronaldo's personal life. No surprises on seeing the search engine platforms flooded with queries such as 'who is Cristiano Ronaldo's wife' or 'how many kids does Cristiano Ronaldo have' or 'Cristiano Ronaldo net worth' and so on. Let's try and answer all of them here. Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Time With Children During Self-Quarantine, ‘Be Thankful for the Things That Matter,’ Says Juventus Star As World Battles Coronavirus Pandemic.

Who Is Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wife?

Cristiano Ronaldo is not married, however, is in a stable relationship with his partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez. The pair met at a Gucci store in Madrid and love blossomed from there. They were photographed by the media in late 2016 and slowly and steadily, the couple gave more public appearances. Georgina is considered to be the most serious love interest of Cristiano Ronaldo since he broke up with Russian beauty Irina Shayk in 2015. Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wife or Girlfriend?

How Many Kids Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have?

Cristiano Ronaldo has for kids – Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva Maria Dos Santos, Alana Martina Dos Santos Aveiro, Mateo Ronaldo. The identity of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's mother is not known, but the footballer has full custody of the child. We have seen several videos of Ronaldo Jr being a fantastic footballer doing the rounds on the internet. Alana Martina is Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's biological child while Eva Maria and Mateo were born via surrogacy in the United States.

Net Worth

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is estimated at around 460 million dollars, and the majority of his income comes from brand endorsements. He is the face of products like Nike, Tag Huer, DAZN, clear and MTG. He has his own brand of undergarments and luxury hotels named the Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels.

Cristiano Ronaldo has five Ballon d'Or trophies to his name, and only his fierce rival Lionel Messi has more with six. The Juventus man has 1000 professional appearances in football, and only the select few have managed this feat in football. With 700 senior career goals, he is a goal machine with a fitness standard that defies his age. He is adored at his former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid where he has attained iconic status.