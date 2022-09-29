Wamiqa Gabbi is a popular actress who primarily works in the Punjabi, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. Not many are aware but Gabbi marked her acting debut with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jab We Met, though she had a small role in it. Wamiqa's shot to fame was Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and Amrinder Gill and that instantly put her in the spotlight. Today, she enjoys her 2.2 million followers on Instagram and they are certainly in for a treat. Mai Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Netflix Series on a Mother’s Revenge Is Intriguing (Watch Video).

One look at Wamiqa's Instagram account and you are convinced that she loves her artsy pictures. She likes keeping it artistic but also candid and charming. There are photoshoot pics, of course, but she will occasionally add a few candid ones from her phone gallery and make it look so desirable. Gabbi played Harrdy Sandhu's wife in 83 and she did a fine job with whatever limited screen space she had. Probably this Kabir Khan directorial further pushed her into the spotlight and helped her gain new followers. If you're amongst those who haven't followed her already, these pics (below) will compel you to. Have a look. Actress Wamiqa Gabbi Urges People To Be Kind Towards Stray Animals and Give Them Shelter.

Like a Muse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

In the Woods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Staring Right Into Your Eyes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Charming as Hell!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Making Us Go Weak In Our Knees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Happy Birthday, Wamiqa Gabbi!

