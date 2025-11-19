Deepika Padukone has opened up about the changing priorities in her career, revealing that big-budget blockbusters no longer excite her the way they once did. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the actor shared that stepping away from massive projects like Kalki 2898 AD (sequel) and Spirit was a conscious decision driven by clarity, not controversy. ‘Thank You for Sharing Your Story’: Deepika Padukone Praises Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’ Brave Confession on Battling Anxiety (Watch Video)

Deepika Padukone Says Big Budgets Don’t Impress Her

Deepika said she is past the phase where box office numbers influence her choices. “At this stage, it’s not about that anymore. It’s not about the INR 100-crore films, or even the INR 500-INR 600 crore ones,” she said. Instead, she wants to use her time and resources to support new storytellers and fresh creative voices. “What excites me is empowering other talent… writers, directors, even new producers. That feels meaningful to me now,” she added. Through her banner KA Productions, Deepika has backed films like Chhapaak and 83, and says she now picks projects based on honesty and instinct rather than scale. “Some things may not be commercially big, but if I believe in the message, I’ll stand by it,” she said.

Calls Out Bollywood’s Burnout Culture

Deepika also spoke about the unhealthy work culture in the industry, criticising the glorification of long shifts. “We have normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work is enough for the human body,” she said, calling for a more balanced and respectful environment on film sets. Her comments come months after reports suggested she exited Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD due to demands for equal pay and fair working hours. ‘Grateful for the Honour’: Deepika Padukone Named Among 90+ Women Shaping Culture Globally Alongside Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie and Billie Eilish (View Post)

Deepika to Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan

Even as she recalibrates her career, Deepika continues to take on exciting projects. She will soon reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for King, marking the next chapter in their successful on-screen partnership. Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Amitabh Bachchan, remains one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Harper’s Bazaar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).