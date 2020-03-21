Anal Cancer Awareness Day 2020 Date: Know Significance of The Day Addressing the Rare Form of Cancer

Anal Cancer Awareness Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

The utterance of Cancer causes fears among most people today. The condition of uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body and evolving into a tumour has claimed several lives. And there are over 100 types of cancers that can affect humans. Amongst the rare one is Anal Cancer. Since there is already quite some stigma attached around cancer, it complicates even more when the condition is rare. Thus, every year March 21 is observed as Anal Cancer Awareness Day. Other than creating awareness about the causes, this day also talks about how to deal with stigma and make it a better experience for those going through the already tough ordeal. On Anal Cancer Awareness Day, we tell you more about this form and how is the day marked. From STDs to Haemorrhoids, Reasons You Butthole Is Itchy like Crazy!

Before we head to the significance, it is important to know what exactly happens in anal cancer. This cancer is not very common so not many even know about it. It is an uncommon type of cancer that occurs in the anal canal. The anal canal is a short tube at the end of your rectum through which stools pass through your body. Anal pain and rectal bleeding are the major causes symptoms of anal cancer. From Colorectal Cancer to Anal Fissure, 6 Reasons You See Blood on Your Toilet Paper.

Significance of Anal Cancer Awareness Day

There are a lot of books, movies documentaries, real-life experiences which document dealing with cancer. Several cancer survivors themselves have given talks, written and spoken about their experiences in the tough times of chemotherapy. But when the form of cancer itself is very rare, there comes more stigma with it. The month of March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Anal cancer is one of the least talked about and most stigmatized of all cancers, which makes it important to create awareness about it. There could also be a misdiagnosis about it. Bowel Cancer Awareness Month: Know About the Causes and Symptoms of the Disease.

It is not exactly known since when the Anal Cancer Awareness Day has been marked, but the whole idea is to bring attention to ways we can improve the lives of anal cancer patients. With the era of digital communication, cancer advocates can talk about their experiences and create an online community or forums to have discussions. It could be the patients themselves or caregivers, to addresses the stigma. It also explores ways to detect the disease before and offer a better cure. It also aims to educate healthcare providers who care for patients with diseases of the colon and rectum. This day is an opportunity to educate their community about these diseases and promote awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer screening, prevention, and treatment.