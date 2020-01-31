World Cancer Day 2020: From Colorectal Cancer to Anal Fissure, 6 Reasons You See Blood on Your Toilet Paper

Toilet Paper (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Do you notice some blood in the tissue paper every once in a while after you poop? Seeing something bloody after you finish your business can be super scary, and your fears are pretty justified. For all you know, you could be suffering from an underlying condition that is causing you to bleed from your rear. Read on till the end to find out if that blood in the toilet paper is a sign of something dangerous.

1. You Have Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancers tend to bleed, which is why you may notice blood in your stool. A change in your pooping schedule is another warning sign of colorectal cancer. See your doctor if you are suddenly constipated or have diarrhoea. Abdominal pain, fatigue and weight loss are other symptoms of colorectal cancer. Skin Cancer Prevention: 4 Tips Apart from Using Sunscreen That Will Protect Your Skin from Damage.

2. You Have Haemorrhoids

Haemorrhoids are the irritated blood vessels in the anal canal. Although they are painless, they can cause itching, skin irritation and bleeding. So if constipation is the root cause of haemorrhoids, try drinking eight glasses of water in a day.

3. You Have an Anal Fissure

Anal fissures are small tears in the thin lining of the anal canal. Fissures are caused by trauma during vaginal childbirth or passing hard stools. When you have a painful anal fissure, you may see some blood when you are trying to poop. Causes of Cancer: From Red Meat to Potato Chips, 8 Everyday Things You Didn't Know Could Lead To Uncontrolled Growth of Abnormal Cells.

4. You Have Diverticular Bleeding

Diverticula are pouch-like structures that can develop in the colon and lead to bleeding. While the cause of diverticula is not precisely known, it has to do something with the weak areas in the colon wall. And while there is no abdominal or rectal pain associated with the condition, you can end up with severe bleeding.

5. You Have Inflammatory Bowel Disease

If you have an inflammatory bowel disease like Chron's disease or ulcerative colitis, you may see some blood in your toilet paper. Different medications are used to treat IBD, but severe cases require surgery to remove the damaged portions of the gastrointestinal tract. Can You Get Lung Cancer From Smoking Weed? Everything You Need To Know About the Effect of Marijuana on Lungs.

6. Your Skin Is Irritated

Another reason why you may notice blood in the toilet paper is that you wipe your anal area too vigorously. Pay attention to your rear end skin, and if you see more blood, your doctor might prescribe an ointment to keep the area dry.

Instead of assuming and contemplating, ensure that you make a trip to the doctor for the right diagnosis and treatment.