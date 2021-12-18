Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated on Poornima in the month of Margashirsha of the Hindu calendar. Annapurna Jayanti 2021 starts at 7:24 am on December 18, Saturday and ends at 10:05 am on December 19, Sunday. Annapurna is an aspect of Adishakti and is known as the Hindu goddess of food and nourishment. She is the manifestation of the Goddess Parvati. Annapurna Jayanti, also known as Mata Annapurneshwari Jayanti is the first appearance day of Goddess Annapurna. As you observe this auspicious day, we at LatestLY, have curated a wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all.

Mata Annapurna is worshipped with Shodashopachara puja on this day. Devotees observe strict fast throughout the day and break the fast at night after puja. In the Avatar of Mata Annapurna, Goddess Parvati feeds all living beings, and therefore Hindus regard ‘Annam’ food as sacred. Worshipping the goddess of food and nourishment, here is a collection of HD Wallpapers and GIF Images that you can send to greet your family and friends saying Happy Annapurna Jayanti. 18th Century Goddess Annapurna Idol Installed At Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor In Varanasi (Watch Video).

The rituals of the puja are done primarily by the women. It is celebrated with a variety of traditions and customs throughout the country. Reciting Annapurna Devi Ashtakam is considered to be very auspicious on this day. Here are greetings for the day that you can send across through various social media platforms like WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to wish your near and dear ones on this auspicious day. We wish you all a Happy Annapurna Jayanti 2021!

