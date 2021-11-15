The 18th century idol of Goddess Annapurna, which has been brought back from Canada, has been installed at a newly-constructed Annapurna temple inside Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor on Monday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is alo present at the event. The idol, which was carried through the state in a resplendent chariot, entered Varanasi hours after Sunday midnight.

