December 7 is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day every year all around the country to honour the martyrs who valiantly fought & continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country. Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 is being celebrated today celebrated in honour of the martyrs and the soldiers who lost their lives to protect the country and social media is filled with gratitude.  The countrymen pay tribute to the martyred soldiers who are considered as the pride of the country and one of the greatest assets playing an important role in keeping the country safe and united.

Indian Armed Forces Flag Day has for years become a tradition as people pay a tribute to the soldiers, naval and airmen of India. The three branches of the Armed Forces - the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy organize a variety of programs to demonstrate their efforts towards national security. We have for you the best Indian Armed Forces Flag Day HD wallpapers, pictures & messages as well.

Like every year, the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is being celebrated this year as well and if you are wondering why the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated. What is its history? and other info about the Indian Armed Forces Flag Day 2020 we have it all. But before that check out how social media is flooded with the sense of pride on this day.

On 28 August 1949, a committee was formed under the then Defense Minister of India. The committee decided that the flag day would be observed every year on 7 December. The initial idea behind celebrating Indian Armed Forces Flag Day was to distribute small flags to civilians and collect donations for soldiers in return. Over the years, this day is of great importance as it is believed that it is the responsibility of the common people of India to look after the families of the armed forces personnel who have fought the battles to protect the country.

