Ashadhi Bij is celebrated as the Kutchi New Year. It is one of the most meaningful and important festivals. The Kutchi New Year begins a new chapter filled with hope, prosperity, and positivity. Every year, it is observed on the second day of the month of Ashadha. The Ashadhi Bij festival is of special importance to every farmer because it signals the arrival of the much-awaited monsoon season. Also, every celebration of the Kutchi New Year or Ashadhi Bij beautifully blends more with nature, tradition, and culture. Ashadhi Bij 2025 falls on June 27 and on this day, parts of Ahmedabad also carries large process as Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. To make the Kutchi New Year 2025 more special, we bring you Ashadhi Bij 2025 wishes, Kutchi New Year images, greetings, messages, quotes and HD wallpapers of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Live Streaming Online & Telecast From Jagannath Temple.

On the special festival of Ashadhi Bij, all the families come together to celebrate, cook delicious food, and offer prayers to God. Apart from all of this, you can exchange some inspiring wishes and warm greetings on Ashadhi Bij with your loved ones. These lovely and heartwarming messages will surely add an extra layer of love and positivity, making the start of the year even more meaningful. Hence, we bring you Ashadhi Bij 2025 wishes, Kutchi New Year images, Rath Yatra greetings, messages, quotes and HD wallpapers to celebrate the festival.

Do you know that celebrating the Kutchi New Year or Shadi Bij is a beautiful way to welcome renewal, spread joy, and embrace the spirit of new beginnings with open hearts? Apart from this, the festival is also a gentle reminder for everyone to be thankful for life’s blessings and to embrace new beginnings with joy and gratitude.

