Jagannath Rath Yatra is a grand, auspicious, and divine festival that brings Puri’s holy city to life with devotion, colour, and joy. Devotees from all across the globe celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra marks the sacred journey of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra. All three deities ride on the wooden chariots, which are being pulled by thousands of devotees. This tradition is believed to symbolise the Lord stepping out of the temple to bless everyone. He also wanted to visit his aunt's house in the Gundicha Temple. Lord Jagannath blesses everyone without thinking about their caste, creed, or status. If you are not able to visit Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra this year, do not worry. In this article, we bring you all the details of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025 live streaming and telecast where you can watch the live session from Puri to celebrate Odisha's chariot festival.

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Timing

According to Drik Pnachang, Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 falls on friday June 27. People will celebrate this special and auspicious festival with love, faith, and devotion. Rath Yatra 2025: Why Lord Jagannath Falls Sick Days Before the Annual Chariot Festival?

Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Live Streaming

On television: If you want to watch Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 live streaming, you can watch it on Doordarshan like DD-Bharati, DD-Odia and the News18 Odia channel. Enjoy the uninterrupted coverage on television with your friends, family and close ones.

If you want to watch Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 live streaming, you can watch it on Doordarshan like DD-Bharati, DD-Odia and the News18 Odia channel. Enjoy the uninterrupted coverage on television with your friends, family and close ones. On Mobile Application: If you want to watch Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 live streaming, you can download the Shree Jagannath Dham app. The Puri District Administration has officially launched this app and will provide you with all updates.

Watch Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra Live Streaming:

Every Hindu knows that the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is more than a procession. This yatra is a moving celebration of love, unity, and deep spiritual connection. So this year, witness the pure divine before your eyes. Seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).