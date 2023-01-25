Vasant Panchami 2023 will be celebrated on January 26. The auspicious day is also known as Saraswati Puja and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Hindu Goddess of knowledge and wisdom. The festival marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. According to Drik Panchang, Vasant Panchami mahurat will start on January 25 from 12.34 pm onwards. The Vasant Panchami Tithi begins at 12:34 pm on January 25 and will end at 10:28 am on January 26, 2023. Also, Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment (noon) is at 12:38 pm on January 25. As we celebrate the auspicious festival, we at LatestLY have compiled Vasant Panchami 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with family and friends as wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and SMS on Saraswati Puja.

The festival is celebrated differently in the different states across India. Women usually wear a yellow sari as it is an important colour because, during the festival, the mustard crop is often harvested. According to the Hindu calendar, Vasant Panchami is observed during the Shukla Paksha Panchami of the Magha lunar month, which typically falls in late January or February. On this auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami 2023, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages. Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes & Saraswati Puja HD Images.

Vasant Panchami 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Happy Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Spring Bring Happiness and Peace in All Our Lives. Have a Great Basant Panchami.

Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spring Is in Air! As the Sweet Aroma of Freshly Bloomed Flowers Fills the Air, May You Have a Great Basant Panchami!

Vasant Panchami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Saraswati Puja. May the Goddess of Knowledge Shower Wisdom on Us Forever.

Happy Vasant Panchami 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Welcome the Spring Season and Shed Lethargy on This Auspicious Day of Saraswati Puja. Happy Vasant Panchami!

Happy Vasant Panchami 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Cold Season of Winter Is Over, and Spring Is Here. May the Spring Bring Good News and Prosperity to Your Homes. Happy Basant Panchami.

Saraswati Puja GIF Messages

Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes and Greetings To Share on the Auspicious Occasion of Saraswati Puja

The festival also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which occurs forty days later. In several states of India, schools and colleges arrange Saraswati Puja on the day of Vasant Panchami and worship the Goddess.

