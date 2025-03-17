Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waning moon (Krishna Paksha) each month. Among the 13 Sankashti Chaturthi days in a year, this one holds special importance as “Bhalachandra” refers to Lord Ganesha adorned with a crescent moon on his head. Devotees believe that observing this vrat (fast) brings relief from obstacles, prosperity, and fulfilment of desires. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Monday, March 17. To mark the auspicious day, we bring you Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes, images, HD wallpapers, Lord Ganesha photos, messages and greetings that you can share with your friends and family.

On Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and observe a strict fast until moonrise. The day is spent in prayer, chanting Ganesha mantras, and reading the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha. In the evening, special pujas are performed with offerings of durva grass, modaks, and other sweets, which are believed to be favourites of Lord Ganesha. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon and making an offering to it. As you observe Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, share these Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes, images, HD wallpapers, Lord Ganesha photos, messages and greetings.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Bless You on Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi With Happiness.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful and Prosperous Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi!

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Obstacles Vanish on This Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Guide You and Protect You on This Special Day.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and success. The significance of Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is linked to various legends where Lord Ganesha rescued devotees from difficulties. Worshipping him on this day is believed to bring peace, success, and good fortune. Many devotees also visit Ganesha temples to seek blessings and perform abhishekam (ritual bathing) of the idol.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is widely observed across India, with grand celebrations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In some regions, special community prayers and bhajans are organized. The spiritual significance of this day extends beyond just rituals, as it instils devotion, discipline, and a sense of gratitude among devotees. Observing this fast with sincerity is said to help in overcoming hardships and attaining divine grace. Wishing everyone Happy Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2025!

