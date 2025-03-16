Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It falls on the Sankashti Chaturthi of each lunar month. Bhalachandra is one of the 32 forms of Lord Ganesha, depicted with the moon (Chandra) on his forehead. According to the Amanta Hindu calendar, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Phalguna month is described as Bhalachandra Sankashti. This year, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. When this Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is called Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, which is considered even more auspicious. Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Sankashti Chaturthi With WhatsApp Messages, Pics and Greetings.

On the day of Bhalachandra Sankashti, devotees observe a strict fast from morning till moonrise and pray for financial stability, happiness, and overall well-being. They break the fast only after seeing the moon and performing Ganesh puja. In this article, let's know more about Bhalachandra Sankashti 2025 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Date

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Monday, March 17.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Moonrise Time

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi moonrise time is tentatively 21:22 pm IST.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Timings

Bhalachandra Sankashti 2025 Chaturthi Tithi Begins at 19:33 on March 17, 2025, and ends at 22:09 on March 18, 2025.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath in the morning, wear clean clothes and clean the puja room. While meditating on Lord Ganesha, take a pledge to observe fast and remain silent. Prepare a sacred altar and place the idol of Lord Ganesha and invoke the Lord. Devotees observe a partial or full-day fast. Some consume fruits and milk, while others have a strict waterless fast. Devotees should perform Shodashopachara Ganesha Puja according to the rituals with devotion. Devotees should offer Lord Ganesha his favourite sweet- Modak, betel nut, Moonga and Durva on Sankashti on this day and seek his blessings After completing the worship of Lord Ganesha, at the time of moonrise, worship the Chandra Dev with scent, flowers etc. and offer Arghya and Naivedya or bhog. In the evening, prayers and offerings (modaks, durva grass, and flowers) are made to Lord Ganesha. The Sankashti Vrat concludes after sighting the moon and offering arghya (water) to it. After the puja and worshipping Lord Ganesha, devotees can break the fast and eat food.

Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Bhalachandra Sankashti holds great importance for the devotees of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that fasting on this day helps eliminate obstacles, hardships, and negativity from life. Devotees who observe the fast and perform the puja with devotion receive Lord Ganesha’s blessings for success.

According to Hindu religious texts, fasting on Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi is a perfect solution to overcome serious problems in life. This fast is observed for 4 years or 13 years; after this period, one should do Udyapna. According to religious beliefs, the Chandradayavyapini Chaturthi date is selected to observe this fast. If there are two days of Moonrise Vyapini Chaturthi, then the first day should be chosen for fasting.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).