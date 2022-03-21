Bihar Day or Bihar Diwas in Hindi is observed every year on March 22nd which marks the formation of the East Indian state of Bihar. As per the Bihar government record, the date is observed as a public holiday in the state. Bihar Diwas was celebrated on an extensive scale after Nitish Kumar took over as the Chief Minister of Bihar in the year 2005. Interestingly apart from India, the day is also observed in foreign countries like Australia, the United States, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Trinidad, and Tobago, Britain, and Mauritius. Undoubtedly, Bihar has a rich culture and is known for its beautiful stories from ancient times which are depicted in the exquisite handicrafts of the state. This year Bihar Diwas falls on Tuesday. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Bihar Day History

On March 22, 1912, the state of Bihar was carved out from the Bengal Presidency of British India. Orissa also became a state as part of this split-up. But the history of the foundation goes back to the Battle of Buxar that was fought between the joint forces of the Mughal King Shah Alam II Nawab of Awadh and Nawab of Bengal against the East India Company in 1764. Finally, the defeat resulted in the Mughals and Nawabs of Bengal losing control over the territories. The major twist was that Thomas Gibson Carmichael, the new governor of Bengal took charge and announced that from, March 22, the Bengal Presidency will be split into four Subhas of Bengal, Orissa, Bihar, and Assam. That's how we got the state of Bihar.

Bihar Day Significance

The Bihar Diwas celebration officially began in the year 2011 and since then it has become a state festival full of fervour, zest, and celebration depicting the spirit and picture of Bihar. The main objective of the day is to restore the pride of the East Indian state and to enthuse the feeling of Being Bihari in the citizens of the state. Thenceforth, the day is much more than just a celebration. Bihar Diwas holiday applies to all the major offices and companies under the jurisdiction of the State and Central Government, as well as academic institutions like Schools, celebrate the day by organising various cultural programs and functions participated by students

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2022 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).