After the love months, it's time to welcome warmer and sunnier days. March is here again. The name of March comes from Martius, the first month of the earliest Roman calendar. The month brings with it a gazillion of festivals and international events. March brings the first day of spring with the vernal equinox, new beginnings. The third month of the year begins with the prominent Hindu festival, Maha Shivratri on Tuesday, 1 March. The auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Shiva when devotees keep a day-long fast known as Shivratri vrat and bathe in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple. Along with the holy celebration, 1 March is also marked for Zero Discrimination Day and World Civil Defense Day.
Followed by these events, the second week of March has one of the important global celebrations i.e International Women's Day. The special occasion will be marked on Tuesday, 8 March, and focuses on accelerating awareness about gender parity and appreciating all the socioeconomic and cultural achievements of women. Then we have Rohini Vrat on March 10, which is a significant festival of the Jain community. They believe, by observing the fast on this day, an individual can get relief from sorrow, poverty, and other obstacles in life. The same date is widely observed as No Smoking Day, which is annually celebrated on the second Wednesday of March. Cleary, the day raises awareness about the health effects of tobacco via smoking.
The third week in March will be the most colourful period of the whole month. This year the festival of colour and spring, Holi, will be celebrated on Friday, March 18. Whereas, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17, 2022. Here's a list of all the wonderful Indian festivals and events for the month of March:
March 2022 Major Festivals And Events Datesheet
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1 March
|Tuesday
|Maha Shivratri, Zero Discrimination Day & World Civil Defence Day
|4 March
|Friday
|Ram Krishna Jayanti
|8 March
|Tuesday
|International Women’s Day
|10 March
|Thursday
|Rohini Vrat, No Smoking Day
|14 March
|Monday
|Karadaiyan Nombu
|17 March
|Thursday
|Holika Dahan
|18 March
|Friday
|Holi
|18 March
|Friday
|Maha Laxmi Jayanti
|20 March
|Sunday
|Vernal Equinox
|21 March
|Monday
|Shivaji Jayanti
|23 March
|Wednesday
|Shaheed Diwas
|25 March
|Friday
|Basoda
Bank Holidays In March 2022
|Date
|Festivals
|States
|1 March
|Maha Shivratri
|Several States
|4 March
|Chapchar Kut
|Mizoram
|12 March
|Second Saturday
|All States
|17 March
|Holi Dahan
|Several States
|19 March
|Holi
|Several States
|18 March
|Holi
|Several States
|22 March
|Bihar Day
|Bihar
|26 March
|Fourth Saturday
|All States
Apart from these festivals, the month also has events like International Yoga Day which will be celebrated from 7th to 13th March, and many other globally celebrated events. The month also has many astronomical events like March Equinox and Worm Moon.
