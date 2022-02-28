After the love months, it's time to welcome warmer and sunnier days. March is here again. The name of March comes from Martius, the first month of the earliest Roman calendar. The month brings with it a gazillion of festivals and international events. March brings the first day of spring with the vernal equinox, new beginnings. The third month of the year begins with the prominent Hindu festival, Maha Shivratri on Tuesday, 1 March. The auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Shiva when devotees keep a day-long fast known as Shivratri vrat and bathe in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple. Along with the holy celebration, 1 March is also marked for Zero Discrimination Day and World Civil Defense Day.

Followed by these events, the second week of March has one of the important global celebrations i.e International Women's Day. The special occasion will be marked on Tuesday, 8 March, and focuses on accelerating awareness about gender parity and appreciating all the socioeconomic and cultural achievements of women. Then we have Rohini Vrat on March 10, which is a significant festival of the Jain community. They believe, by observing the fast on this day, an individual can get relief from sorrow, poverty, and other obstacles in life. The same date is widely observed as No Smoking Day, which is annually celebrated on the second Wednesday of March. Cleary, the day raises awareness about the health effects of tobacco via smoking.

The third week in March will be the most colourful period of the whole month. This year the festival of colour and spring, Holi, will be celebrated on Friday, March 18. Whereas, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 17, 2022. Here's a list of all the wonderful Indian festivals and events for the month of March:

March 2022 Major Festivals And Events Datesheet

Date Day Festivals/Events 1 March Tuesday Maha Shivratri, Zero Discrimination Day & World Civil Defence Day 4 March Friday Ram Krishna Jayanti 8 March Tuesday International Women’s Day 10 March Thursday Rohini Vrat, No Smoking Day 14 March Monday Karadaiyan Nombu 17 March Thursday Holika Dahan 18 March Friday Holi 18 March Friday Maha Laxmi Jayanti 20 March Sunday Vernal Equinox 21 March Monday Shivaji Jayanti 23 March Wednesday Shaheed Diwas 25 March Friday Basoda

Bank Holidays In March 2022

Date Festivals States 1 March Maha Shivratri Several States 4 March Chapchar Kut Mizoram 12 March Second Saturday All States 17 March Holi Dahan Several States 19 March Holi Several States 18 March Holi Several States 22 March Bihar Day Bihar 26 March Fourth Saturday All States

Apart from these festivals, the month also has events like International Yoga Day which will be celebrated from 7th to 13th March, and many other globally celebrated events. The month also has many astronomical events like March Equinox and Worm Moon.

