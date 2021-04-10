Happy Bohag Bihu! The auspicious festival is finally here, and we can’t keep calm. Bohag Bihu, also called Rongali Bihu or Xaat Bihu, is a traditional ethnic festival celebrated in the Northeastern state of Assam. Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. The celebrated occasion will be different from the previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People are encouraged to celebrate Bohag Bihu at home, which is the digital greetings of Rongali Bihu stand significant. That’s why we bring you Bohag Bihu 2021 wishes and HD images. These Happy Rongali Bihu messages, greetings, GIFs and photos can be shared through Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other online platforms. Besides, we also bring you the newest collection of WhatsApp stickers for the festival.

Bohag Bihu 2021 will start on April 14 and end on April 20. The holiday unites the different native communities of Assam, regardless of their backgrounds, and promotes ethnic diversity. To make this year’s festival memorable, send out Happy Bohag Bihu 2021 wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Rongali Bihu HD images, Signal greetings, Telegram photos and more. These Happy Bihu messages are useful to those living away from their closed ones, and because of the ongoing crisis, they will observe a distant celebration. These Bohag Bihu 2021 messages and Rongali Bihu wishes can help you convey your warm greetings.

Bohag Bihu 2021 Wishes and HD Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Grow With Each of Your Aspiration That Comes Into Your Heart As the Sunshine That Comes With the Festival. Happy Bihu!

Bohag Bihu 2021 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bohag Bihu Bring Peace and Prosperity in the Lives of All. Happy Bihu!

Bohag Bihu 2021 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Year of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace, and Prosperity. Happy Bohag Bihu!

Bohag Bihu 2021 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Bihu Usher In a Good and Sweet Year, Both Materially and Spiritually. Happy Bohag Bihu!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced many super cool stickers for users to download the collection of stickers available online. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you and your family a happy and safe Bohag Bihu.

