One of Assam's significant celebrations, Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, falls in the second week of April each year, signalling the start of the harvest season. The first day of the Hindu solar calendar is observed with various names and customs in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Kerala, Manipur, and West Bengal, among others. In Assamese, the word "rongali" means "joy," and the festival is a time to celebrate and have fun with friends, family, and the local community. Pohela Boishakh 2023 Date: When Is Bengali New Year? Know Tithi, Significance, History and Celebrations Related to Noboborsho.

Bihu Date & Significance

Every year, it occurs during the second week of April, signalling the start of the harvest season. Bohag Bihu is observed this year from April 14 to April 20. The event is observed throughout the course of seven days according to a different custom. Bohag Bihu, which is observed in April, ushers in the harvest season and is also a time for sowing. Assamese New Year is another name for it. Magh Bihu, which falls in January, is about sharing happiness as the harvest season comes to an end. Pana Sankranti 2023 Date in Odisha: Know the History and Significance of the Odia New Year or Maha Vishuba Sankranti.

Bihu Celebrations

People wake up early on the first day of Bohag Bihu celebrations, rub turmeric and raw urad dal on their bodies, and bathe. Then, they ask elders for their blessings before going out to meet friends, relatives, and neighbours to wish them and eat mouthwatering traditional dishes like Til Laru, Pitha, Murir Laru, Ghila Pitha, and Poka Mithoi, among others. The several days of Rongali Bihu are devoted to various things, such as cattle, domestic deities, handicrafts, and farming machinery. Other holiday customs include dining, exchanging gifts, and dancing to the tunes of the Bihu Geet folk songs.

Bihu History

In the distant past, circa 3500 BC, people claimed to have committed fire sacrifices in order to improve their harvest. The event is claimed to have been observed by an agricultural tribe that existed thousands of years ago in the northeastern region of the planet.

Assamese men and women perform traditional dances to commemorate their culture, while young boys and girls dress in traditional attire. The city also has numerous fairs and events where attendees engage in various entertaining pursuits. Women cook delicious foods like Chira, Pitha, Mangsho, etc. and participate in the festival's pomp and circumstance.

