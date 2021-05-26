Buddha Purnima or Vesak marks the birth anniversary of Siddhartha Gautama, popularly known as Lord Budhha. As per the Hindu calendar, on the full moon day (Purnima), Buddha Jayanti is celebrated in the month of Vaisakh. However, as per the Gregorian calendar, Vesak is celebrated sometime in April or May. Buddhists across the world celebrate the auspicious festival with great enthusiasm. They celebrate the festival by performing traditional pujas and rituals. This year, Buddha Purnima will be observed on May 26, 2021.

However, nobody knows the exact birth date of Lord Buddha, but it is believed that on the auspicious day of Purnima (full moon) he attained enlightenment. The celebration of Buddha Jayanti involves sharing the teachings of Gautam Buddha, visiting temples, etc. Several Buddhist pilgrims visit Bodh Gaya, where it is believed that he attained his enlightenment. The other important pilgrimage sites are Kushinagar, Lumbini, and Sarnath. But this year people won’t be able to visit any of the pilgrimages due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. However, to celebrate Vesak 2021, people can send inspirational quotes, messages, WhatsApp wishes, and HD Images to their loved ones.

Check out a few inspirational Buddha Purnima 2021 quotes and wishes here:

Happy Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "If you knew what I know about the power of giving you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way." - Gautama Buddha

Happy Buddha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Learn this from water: loud splashes the brook but the ocean's depth are calm." - Gautama Buddha

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To Live a Pure Unselfish Life, One Must Count Nothing as One's Own in the midst of Abundance. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Be Enlightened on the Path of Love, Peace, and Truth by Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Buddha Purnima 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Lord Buddha Photos and Quotes for Family and Friends

We hope these inspirational quotes and wishes will help you to celebrate the auspicious Buddha Purnima 2021 festival with great joy. This year, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 20:29 pm on May 25, 2021, and will end at 16:43 pm on May 26, 2021.

