Vesak or Buddha Purnima is the annual commemoration of the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautam Buddha. Celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Buddhists, not just in various parts of the world, Buddha Purnima 2021 is sure to be an extremely significant festival. Vesak 2021 or Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on May 26 this year. It is important to practicing Buddhists who perform various traditional pujas and rituals to celebrate this day. As we prepare to celebrate Budha Jayanti 2021, here is everything you need to know about this annual observance.

When Is Vesak 2021 Celebrated?

As mentioned above, Vesak will be celebrated on May 26. It is also known as Buddha Purnima as it falls on the full moon in the month of May. The celebration in India is on the full moon day in the month of Vaisakh. While there is no certainty on the date of birth or death of Gautam Buddha, it is believed that he attained enlightenment on the auspicious day of Vesak. Buddha Purnima Quotes & HD Images: Wish Happy Vesak Day With These Inspirational Sayings by Gautama Buddha.

How Is Buddha Purnima Celebrated?

Buddha Purnima is celebrated in various countries across the world that follows Buddhism. The celebration usually involves visiting temples, re-visiting and sharing the teachings of Gautam Buddha, etc. For many Buddhists, planning trips to the famous and auspicious Buddhist pilgrimage sites is also a common tradition. Bodh Gaya is the most important pilgrimage site related to the life of Gautama Buddha since it is believed to be the place where he attained enlightenment. The other three important pilgrimage sites are Kushinagar, Lumbini, and Sarnath, where he first taught Sarnath.

Gautam Buddha’s life and the journey have been a tale of inspiration for many over the years. He is known for leaving his riches behind to find the true meaning of life, which led to the beginning of Buddhism. In North India, he is often considered the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and many people offer their prayers to Budhha on this auspicious day. We hope that this Buddha Purnima brings all the prosperity and light into your life. Happy Vesak 2021.

