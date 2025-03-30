Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. The day of Chaitra Ghatasthapana falls in the Chaitra month which corresponds to the months of March-April in the Gregorian calendar. Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30, 2025. This auspicious Hindu occasion signifies the start of the Hindu New Year in many regions of India, such as Maharashtra (Gudi Padwa) and Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (Ugadi). Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates and Full Calendar: Ghatasthapana, Durga Ashtami, Ram Navami and Other Important Dates of Navratri Festival.

The most auspicious or Shubh time to do Ghatasthapana is first one third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. If due to some reasons this time is not available then Ghatasthapana can be done during Abhijit Muhurta. In this article, let’s know more about Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 date, Chaitra Ghatasthapana 2025 timings and the significance of the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images, Wallpapers and Quotes To Celebrate the Festival of 9 Nights.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 Date

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2025 Timings

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 07:05 am to 08:02 am. The muhurat will last for 56 minutes.

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat will start at 12:45 pm and end at 13:33 pm. It will be for a duration of 48 minutes

Pratipada Tithi begins at 18:57 on March 29 and ends at 15:19 on March 30, 2025

Meena Lagna begins at 07:05 on March 30 and ends at 08:02 on March 30, 2025

Ghatasthapana Rituals

Most of the customs and rituals observed during Shardiya Navratri are also observed during Chaitra Navratri. Ghatasthapana Muhurta and Sandhi Puja Muhurta are more popular during Shardiya Navratri but these Muhurta(s) are also needed during Chaitra Navratri.

Ghatasthapana is one of the significant rituals during the Navratri festival that marks the beginning of nine days festivity dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Hindu scriptures have defined rules and guidelines to perform Ghatasthapana during a certain period of time at the beginning of Navratri.

Ghatasthapana is invocation of Goddess Shakti. It prohibited during Amavasya and night time.

Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga for the next nine days. Many people observe fasts and consume only sattvic food.

The most important factor to consider is that Ghatasthapana is done before Hindu midday while Pratipada is prevailing.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Significance

Chaitra Ghatasthapana is an important day as it marks the start of Chaitra Navratri. The nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga holds great spiritual and cultural importance for people of the Hindu community. In many parts of India, Chaitra Navratri coincides with the harvest season, making it an auspicious time for gratitude and prayers for prosperity.

As per religious beliefs, during these nine days, Goddess Durga is believed to descend on Earth to bless her devotees. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Navadurga—the nine manifestations of Durga. It is said that devotees who observe fast during Chaitra Navratri are blessed with prosperity, happiness and good fortune. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025 to all!

