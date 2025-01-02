Chaitra Navratri is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is celebrated in India with great devotion. The festival of Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her various forms. The festival is celebrated for nine days during the Chaitra month, which usually corresponds to the months of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. Chaitra Navratri 2025 will start on Sunday, March 30 with Ghatasthapana and end on Monday, April 7. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

The auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu lunar calendar in the month of Chaitra, hence it gets the name 'Chaitra Navratri'. Here’s the Chaitra Navratri 2025 full calendar with day-wise dates. Each day is devoted to a different form of Goddess Durga, starting with Shailputri and concluding with Siddhidatri. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 Full Calendar

Chaitra Navratri Day Date Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 1 March 30, 2025, Sunday Ghatasthapana Puja, Shailputri Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 2 March 31, 2025, Monday Brahmacharini Puja, Chandraghanta Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 3 April 1, 2025, Tuesday Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi Chaitra Navratri Day 4 April 2, 2025, Wednesday Naag Panchami, Lakshmi Panchami, Skandamata Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 5 April 3, 2025, Thursday Skanda Sashti, Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 6 April 4, 2025, Friday Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 7 April 5, 2025, Saturday Durga Ashtami, Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 8 April 6, 2025, Sunday Rama Navami Chaitra Navratri Day 9 April 7, 2025, Monday Dashami Navratri Parana

Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to worshipping a different form of Goddess Durga, known as the Navadurga. The nine forms are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Devotees recite prayers and bhajans dedicated to each form of the goddess, seeking her divine grace and blessings.

