Chehlum, also called Arbaeen or Arba’in, is the 40th day after Ashura, which marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (Husayn Ibn Ali), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE. Chehlum 2025 falls in the evening of August 14 and will continue till August 15. Chehlum comes from the Persian word chehel, meaning ‘forty.’ Arbaeen is the Arabic equivalent, also meaning ‘forty.’ It marks the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussain, who stood against tyranny and injustice. In this article, know the Chehlum holiday 2025 date in India, history and significance to honour the martyrdom anniversary of Husayn Ibn Ali. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Chehlum Holiday 2025 Date in India

Chehlum 2025 is on August 14 and it is a public holiday across Uttar Pradesh.

Chehlum History and Significance

Arbaeen commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (Husayn ibn Ali), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was tragically slain during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE (10 Muharram). The day marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following this event. In the Islamic calendar, the twentieth of Safar, known as Arba’in, marks forty days after Ashura, the tenth of Muharram. Husayn, alongside most of his male relatives and his small entourage, was killed on 10 Muharram 61 AH in the Battle of Karbala against the army of the Umayyad caliph Yazid ibn Mu’awiya.

Chehlum marks the 40th day after Ashura and is observed by the Muslim community to commemorate Imam Hussain’s martyrdom, with processions and prayers. At its heart, Chehlum is both a remembrance of sacrifice and a reaffirmation of values like justice, truth and courage.

