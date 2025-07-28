As the monsoon showers drench the Indian subcontinent in August 2025, the month also brings a vibrant mix of festivals, cultural events and national celebrations. From emotionally significant occasions like Raksha Bandhan to patriotic fervour on Independence Day, and spiritually uplifting festivals like Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi, this month is packed with reasons to rejoice. Not just in India, but around the globe, August hosts several international observances that promote global causes and awareness. With the importance of "August month holidays," "bank holidays in August 2025," "important days in August 2025," and "August special days 2025" trending among working professionals and students alike, many are already planning around days like Raksha Bandhan on August 9 and the nationally celebrated Independence Day on August 15. These well-timed holidays present a rare opportunity for families to come together, honour cultural traditions, and enjoy festive moments during the monsoon season. Here's a complete guide to all major festivals, special days, and bank holidays in August 2025. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Major Festivals in August 2025 (India)

1. Raksha Bandhan – Saturday, 9 August 2025

Celebrating the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full moon day of the Shravan month. Sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers’ wrists, praying for their protection, while brothers give gifts in return. It’s a day filled with affection, traditional sweets, and family get-togethers.

2. Independence Day – Friday, 15 August 2025

A national holiday and a day of great pride for every Indian, Independence Day marks the country’s freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. The Prime Minister’s address from Red Fort, cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies and patriotic parades are held across the country.

3. Krishna Janmashtami – Saturday, 16 August 2025

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Devotees fast, sing bhajans, and enact Ras Lila and Dahi Handi events. Temples are adorned beautifully, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, the two most significant places in Krishna’s life.

4. Ganesh Chaturthi – Wednesday, 27 August 2025

The 10-day-long festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha. Households and public pandals install Ganesha idols, offer modaks, chant prayers, and celebrate with cultural performances. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh see grand celebrations. The immersion processions on the last day (Anant Chaturdashi) are a spectacular sight.

Bank Holidays in August 2025 (India)

While bank holidays may vary from state to state, here are some common ones across major regions:

August 9, Saturday: Raksha Bandhan (or Rakhi) [multiple states]

August 15, Friday: Independence Day (national holiday, all India)

Parsi New Year’s Day / Navroz or Nowruz (restricted, some states)

August 16, Saturday: Janmashtami (celebrated widely, but states may vary)

August 27, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi (Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, etc.)

August 28, Thursday: Ganesh Chaturthi (Holiday in Goa), Nuakhai (Odisha)

Banks also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and Sundays.

Other Regional/State Holidays

August 8, Friday: Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Sikkim), Jhulan Purnima (Odisha)

August 13, Wednesday: Patriots’ Day (Manipur)

August 26, Tuesday: Hartalika Teej (Chhattisgarh, Sikkim)

August 28, Thursday: Nuakhai (Odisha)

Every Sunday – Weekly bank holiday

2nd and 4th Saturday – 9 August and 23 August (bank holidays)

National and International Special Days in August 2025

Date Occasion 1 August World Lung Cancer Day 1–7 August World Breastfeeding Week 3 August Friendship Day (1st Sunday) 6 August Hiroshima Day 7 August National Handloom Day (India) 8 August Quit India Movement Day 9 August Nagasaki Day, International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples, Raksha Bandhan (festival) 12 August International Youth Day, World Elephant Day 13 August International Lefthanders Day 15 August Independence Day (India), Day of Assumption 16 August Janmashtami (Krishna Jayanti), Parsi New Year (regional) 19 August World Humanitarian Day, World Photography Day 20 August Sadbhavana Diwas (Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary) 23 August International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition 26 August Women’s Equality Day 27 August World Lake Day, Ganesh Chaturthi 29 August National Sports Day (India), International Day against Nuclear Tests 30 August Small Industry Day, International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances 31 August International Day for People of African Descent

With a rich blend of devotion, patriotism, and cultural diversity, August 2025 promises to be an eventful and spirited month. Whether you're planning a long weekend getaway, participating in local festivities, or simply enjoying a bank holiday break, there's something for everyone. Don’t forget to mark your calendars and celebrate each day with meaning and mindfulness!

